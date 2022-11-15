Trending
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' trailer: Channing Tatum heads to London

By Annie Martin
Channing Tatum reprises "Magic Mike" Lane in the new film "Magic Mike's Last Dance." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Magic Mike's Last Dance.

The studio shared a trailer for the romantic comedy-drama Tuesday featuring Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek.

Magic Mike's Last Dance is a sequel to Magic Mike (2012) and Magic Mike XXL (2015). The film series follows Michael "Magic Mike" Lane (Tatum), a male stripper from Florida.

The new movie sees Mike head to London with a wealthy socialite (Salma Hayek), where he plans to put on a new show.

"For what he hopes will be one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite (Hayek) who lures him with an offer he can't refuse... and an agenda all her own. With everything on the line, once Mike discovers what she truly has in mind, will he -- and the roster of hot new dancers he'll have to whip into shape -- be able to pull it off?" an official description reads.

Magic Mike's Last Dance is written by Reid Carolin, who wrote the first two films. Steven Soderbergh, who directed the first film, returns to direct the new movie.

Magic Mike's Last Dance opens in theaters Feb. 10, 2023.

