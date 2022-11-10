Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Nov. 10, 2022 / 12:32 PM

'John Wick: Chapter 4' introduces new foes, family for Keanu Reeves

By Fred Topel
1/6
Keanu Reeves returns in "John Wick: Chapter 4." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/aa498be942ca244a13bb7a02a78ebc83/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Keanu Reeves returns in "John Wick: Chapter 4." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Lionsgate released the full trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 on Thursday. The film opens March 24.

The trailer opens with John (Keanu Reeves) and new cast member Donnie Yen talking in a church. John still prays to his late wife, though he doesn't believe she can hear, but holding out hope that he's wrong.

Advertisement

The trailer concludes with Reeves and Yen in martial arts combat and a gunfight. Prior to that confrontation, the trailer introduces the Marquis de Gramont (Bill Skarsgard).

The Continental manager Winston (Ian McShane) tells John that winning a fight with the Marquis could free him. Winston also reveals that John still has family sitting at the Table, which excommunicated him in John Wick: Chapter 2.

Winston's concierge Charon (Lance Reddick) also appears in the trailer.

The Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) gives John a new suit, either for a wedding or a funeral so this could still go either way. John asks for a gun.

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum concluded with Winston turning on John and shooting him. John survived with the help of the Bowery King and was ready to retaliate against the Table and Continental.

Advertisement

John Wick: Chapter 4 was originally scheduled for release in May 2021, until the COVID-19 pandemic delayed Reeves' production on The Matrix Resurrections. At one point there were plans to film John Wick 4 and 5 back to back, but they moved forward with a single production.

A TV series, The Continental, is in the works at Peacock and a spinoff, The Ballerina, will star Ana de Armas. Hiroyuki Sanada, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Marko Zaror and Clancy Brown also star in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Read More

Scott Adkins: Ben Affleck joke wasn't in 'Accident Man' script 'John Wick' prequel 'The Continental' to premiere on Peacock in 2023 Sope Dirisu reacts to reveal of Keanu Reeves 'Constantine' sequel

Latest Headlines

Movie review: 'Falling for Christmas' reignites Lindsay Lohan rom-com spark
Movies // 9 hours ago
Movie review: 'Falling for Christmas' reignites Lindsay Lohan rom-com spark
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10 (UPI) -- "Falling for Christmas" brings Lindsay Lohan back to her comedy roots in a familiar but cute Christmas movie.
'Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?' trailer introduces Disney+ documentary
Movies // 1 day ago
'Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?' trailer introduces Disney+ documentary
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- "Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?," a new film about singer and actress Idina Menzel, is coming to Disney+ in December.
'Pinocchio' trailer: 'Love will give you life' in Guillermo del Toro film
Movies // 1 day ago
'Pinocchio' trailer: 'Love will give you life' in Guillermo del Toro film
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio," a stop-motion animated film featuring Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor and David Bradley, is coming to Netflix.
Movie review: 'The Fabelmans' captures Spielberg's personal magic
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'The Fabelmans' captures Spielberg's personal magic
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The autobiographical "The Fabelmans" lets Steven Spielberg apply his sense of wonder to his own life.
Movie review: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' provokes intrigue and emotion
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' provokes intrigue and emotion
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8 (UPI) -- "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" uses the world around the late Chadwick Boseman's character to tell a gripping political intrigue story about making space in one's life for grief.
'Chevalier' trailer explores untold story of French composer
Movies // 3 days ago
'Chevalier' trailer explores untold story of French composer
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- "Chevalier," a new period drama starring Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, will open in 2023.
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' trailer: Daniel Craig investigates new murder
Movies // 3 days ago
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' trailer: Daniel Craig investigates new murder
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," a sequel to "Knives Out" starring Daniel Craig, Edward Norton and Janelle Monáe, is coming to Netflix.
'Black Adam' tops North American box office for third weekend
Movies // 3 days ago
'Black Adam' tops North American box office for third weekend
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- "Black Adam" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a third weekend, earning an additional $18.5 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Jillian Bell filmed 'I'm Totally Fine' in 9 days of lockdown
Movies // 6 days ago
Jillian Bell filmed 'I'm Totally Fine' in 9 days of lockdown
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Jillian Bell discusses the whirlwind production of her new comedy "I'm Totally Fine" and how she switched roles with co-star Natalie Morales. They filmed it in nine days during COVID-19 lockdown.
Daniel Radcliffe: 'Al Yankovic Story' goes for laughs, not accuracy, realism
Movies // 6 days ago
Daniel Radcliffe: 'Al Yankovic Story' goes for laughs, not accuracy, realism
NEW YORK, Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Daniel Radcliffe says he was as surprised as anyone when he was asked to play the famed parody musician at the center of the Roku comedy, "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jeff Cook, founding member of band Alabama, dies at 73
Jeff Cook, founding member of band Alabama, dies at 73
Dan McCafferty, Nazareth 'Love Hurts' vocalist dead at 76
Dan McCafferty, Nazareth 'Love Hurts' vocalist dead at 76
Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson win big at the CMA Awards
Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson win big at the CMA Awards
Movie review: 'Falling for Christmas' reignites Lindsay Lohan rom-com spark
Movie review: 'Falling for Christmas' reignites Lindsay Lohan rom-com spark
Jon Pardi's wife Summer shows baby bump on CMA red carpet
Jon Pardi's wife Summer shows baby bump on CMA red carpet
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement