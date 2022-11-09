'Pinocchio' trailer: 'Love will give you life' in Guillermo del Toro film

1/5

Ewan McGregor voices Sebastian J. Cricket in "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio. The streaming service shared a trailer for the stop-motion animated film Wednesday featuring Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor and David Bradley. Advertisement

Pinocchio is a reimagining of the Carlo Collodi book The Adventures of Pinocchio. Guillermo del Toro co-wrote the script with Patrick McHale and Matthew Robbins and directed with Mark Gustafson.

The new film takes place in 1930s Fascist Italy and follows Pinocchio, voiced by Mann, a wooden puppet who is brought to life.

McGregor voices Sebastian J. Cricket, while Bradley voices Pinocchio's father, Geppetto.

Christoph Waltz, Tilda Swinton, Rom Perlman, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett and Burn Gorman also have roles.

Pinocchio opens in select theaters Friday and begins streaming Dec. 9 on Netflix.