"Wildcat" is a documentary that follows a young veteran's journey into the Amazon, where he connects with an orphaned baby ocelot. Photo courtesy of Prime Video

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video released a trailer for the new documentary Wildcat on Wednesday. The film follows young veteran Harry Turner on a journey into the Amazon rainforest, where he meets Samantha Zwicker, who is running a wildlife rescue center. Turner works to save an orphaned baby ocelot. Advertisement

The trailer follows Turner as he addresses his PTSD from the war in Afghanistan and heads into the Amazon.

"I'm in the most beautiful place in the world and I can't be happy," he tells the camera. The baby ocelot "Keanu," is introduced, with Turner saying, "He's saving me and I'm saving him."

Wildcat will be released in theaters on Dec. 21 and stream on Prime Video on Dec. 30.