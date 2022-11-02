Trending
'Troll' trailer teases legendary creature in Netflix film

By Annie Martin

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Troll.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the Norwegian action-adventure film Wednesday.

Troll is directed by Roar Uthaug (Tomb Raider, The Wave) and stars Ine Marie Wilmann, Kim Falk, Mads Sjøgård Pettersen and Gard Eidsvold.

The movie follows a fearless palaeontologist (Wilmann) as she tries to help stop an ancient troll from wreaking deadly havoc.

"Deep inside the mountain of Dovre, something gigantic awakens after being trapped for a thousand years. Destroying everything in its path, the creature is fast approaching the capital of Norway. But how do you stop something you thought only existed in Norwegian folklore?" an official description reads.

Troll premieres Dec. 1 on Netflix.

