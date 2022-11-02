Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Nov. 2, 2022 / 10:25 AM

Harry Styles wears uniform-style look at 'My Policeman' premiere

By Annie Martin
1/5
Harry Styles attends the Los Angeles premiere of "My Policeman" on Tuesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/8f57fbaea1dd0855d9a21b22263bad2f/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Harry Styles attends the Los Angeles premiere of "My Policeman" on Tuesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Harry Styles wore a uniform-style look on the red carpet Tuesday.

The 28-year-old singer and actor attended the Los Angeles premiere of his film My Policeman.

Advertisement

Styles wore a dark belted jacket and slim trousers that was reminiscent of vintage British constable uniforms.

His co-star David Dawson also attended the premiere and joined him for photos on the red carpet.

My Policeman is based on the Bethan Roberts novel of the same name. The film follows Tom (Styles), a closeted gay policeman living in 1950s Britain when homosexuality was illegal.

Tom openly courts and marries Marion (Emma Corrin), a schoolteacher, while having a secret love affair with Patrick (Dawson), a museum curator.

Linus Roache, Gina McKee and Rupert Everett play older versions of Tom, Marion and Patrick in the 1990s.

My Policeman is written by Ron Nyswaner and directed by Michael Grandage. The film starts streaming Friday on Prime Video.

Amazon released a trailer for the movie in September.

Moments from Harry Styles' career

Harry Style attends The Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2013 Womenswear Fashion Show during London Fashion Week on September 17, 2012. Styles' boy band One Direction released their first album in 2011 titled "Up All Night." Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Fall reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV 'My Policeman' trailer: Harry Styles, David Dawson have forbidden romance Pharrell Williams confirms song with BTS: 'It's amazing' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Spirited' trailer: Ryan Reynolds meets Will Ferrell's Ghost of Christmas Present
Movies // 32 minutes ago
'Spirited' trailer: Ryan Reynolds meets Will Ferrell's Ghost of Christmas Present
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- "Spirited," a reimagining of "A Christmas Carol" starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell, is coming to Apple TV+.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' stars fight for family in new teaser trailer
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Avatar: The Way of Water' stars fight for family in new teaser trailer
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- "Avatar: The Way of Water," an "Avatar" sequel starring Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña, will open in theaters in December.
'Christmas Story Christmas' pays homage to original
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Christmas Story Christmas' pays homage to original
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- HBO Max released the full trailer for "A Christmas Story Christmas" on Tuesday. The sequel to 1983's "A Christmas Story" premieres Nov. 17.
Reports: Lupita Nyong'o to star in 'A Quiet Place: Day One'
Movies // 21 hours ago
Reports: Lupita Nyong'o to star in 'A Quiet Place: Day One'
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" actress Lupita Nyong'o is in final talks for the "Quiet Place" spinoff "A Quiet Place: Day One."
'Disenchanted' trailer: Amy Adams stars in fairy tale with 'wicked twist'
Movies // 21 hours ago
'Disenchanted' trailer: Amy Adams stars in fairy tale with 'wicked twist'
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "Disenchanted," a sequel to "Enchanted" starring Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Idina Menzel and Maya Rudolph, is coming to Disney+.
Tilda Swinton confronts mysterious past in 'Eternal Daughter' trailer
Movies // 23 hours ago
Tilda Swinton confronts mysterious past in 'Eternal Daughter' trailer
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- In Joanna Hogg's upcoming film "The Eternal Daughter," Tilda Swinton stars as an artist returning home to a mysterious past and her elderly mother. Watch the trailer.
'Next Exit' director Mali Elfman inspired by childhood 'haunted' home
Movies // 1 day ago
'Next Exit' director Mali Elfman inspired by childhood 'haunted' home
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Writer/director Mali Elfman explained the real-life hauntings that inspired her feature film directorial debut, "Next Exit." It premieres in theaters Friday.
Emilia Clarke to play Constance Lloyd, author and Oscar Wilde's wife, in new film
Movies // 1 day ago
Emilia Clarke to play Constance Lloyd, author and Oscar Wilde's wife, in new film
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" actress Emilia Clarke will play Constance Lloyd in the film "An Ideal Wife."
Movie review: 'Weird' makes outrageous parody of parody artist Al Yankovic
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'Weird' makes outrageous parody of parody artist Al Yankovic
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31 (UPI) -- "Weird: The Al Yankovic" story is not a parody of musician biopics so much as a parody of the idea of a Weird Al movie at all, and it works.
'Black Adam' tops North American box office for 2nd week
Movies // 2 days ago
'Black Adam' tops North American box office for 2nd week
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- "Black Adam" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second consecutive weekend, earning an additional $27.7 million receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google revives 'Great Ghoul Duel' for Halloween Doodle
Google revives 'Great Ghoul Duel' for Halloween Doodle
'Julie & Julia' food writer Julie Powell dies at 49
'Julie & Julia' food writer Julie Powell dies at 49
Amazon Prime members will get access to 100 million ad-free songs
Amazon Prime members will get access to 100 million ad-free songs
Lee Jihan, K-pop singer and actor, dies at 24 in Seoul crowd surge
Lee Jihan, K-pop singer and actor, dies at 24 in Seoul crowd surge
'Christmas Story Christmas' pays homage to original
'Christmas Story Christmas' pays homage to original
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement