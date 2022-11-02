'Avatar: The Way of Water' stars fight for family in new teaser trailer

1/5

Sam Worthington reprises Jake Sully in "Avatar: The Way of Water." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- 20th Century Studios is giving a glimpse of the new film Avatar: The Way of Water. The studio shared a teaser trailer for the sci-fi movie Wednesday featuring Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña. Advertisement

The Way of Water is a sequel to Avatar (2009), which was set in 2154. The new film takes place more than 10 years later and once again follows the struggles between the Na'vi race and humans on the fictional moon Pandora.

Worthington and Saldaña return as Jake Sully, a former Marine, and Neytiri, a Na'vi princess. The trailer features the couple's children, Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), Lo'ak (Britain Dalton), Tuktirey (Trinity Bliss) and Kiri (Sigourney Weaver in a new role).

Stephen Lang also returns as the villainous Colonel Quaritch, while Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, Edie Falco and Jemaine Clement join the cast.

"Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure," an official description reads.

Advertisement

The trailer shows off Pandora's oceans.

Avatar writer and director James Cameron returned to write, direct and executive produce the sequel.

Avatar: The Way of Water opens in theaters Dec. 16.