Oct. 31, 2022 / 11:35 AM

Emilia Clarke to play Constance Lloyd, author and Oscar Wilde's wife, in new film

By Annie Martin
Emilia Clarke will play Constance Lloyd in the film "An Ideal Wife." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/4211649feccf5e0a02cf5267fdb46c04/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Emilia Clarke will play Constance Lloyd, an author and the wife of playwright Oscar Wilde, in a new film.

The 36-year-old actress will portray Lloyd in An Ideal Wife, directed by Sophie Hyde.

An Ideal Wife follows Lloyd (Clarke), a 19th-century Irish author and feminist activist. Lloyd married Wilde in 1884 and had two sons with The Picture of Dorian Gray author, who was imprisoned for homosexuality for two years.

Lloyd distanced herself from Wilde following his scandal and died at age 40 in 1898.

Embankment Films will handle An Ideal Wife, which will be shopped this week at the American Film Market.

The movie will mark Clarke's first film since the 2019 holiday romantic comedy Last Christmas. The actress will also star in the new movie McCarthy.

Clarke is best known for playing Daenerys Targaryen on the HBO series Game of Thrones.

'The Crown': Imelda Staunton reflects in Season 5 teaser Lee Jihan, K-pop singer and actor, dies at 24 in Seoul crowd surge Kendall Jenner shows love for Devin Booker on his 26th birthday

Latest Headlines

Movie review: 'Weird' makes outrageous parody of parody artist Al Yankovic
Movies // 9 hours ago
Movie review: 'Weird' makes outrageous parody of parody artist Al Yankovic
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31 (UPI) -- "Weird: The Al Yankovic" story is not a parody of musician biopics so much as a parody of the idea of a Weird Al movie at all, and it works.
'Black Adam' tops North American box office for 2nd week
Movies // 15 hours ago
'Black Adam' tops North American box office for 2nd week
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- "Black Adam" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second consecutive weekend, earning an additional $27.7 million receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Movie review: 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' finds new heart, depth in classic
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' finds new heart, depth in classic
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29 (UPI) -- "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" goes back to the Carlo Collodi story for this stop-motion animated film, and in the process brings poignant, profound themes to the surface.
'The Pale Blue Eye' teaser: Christian Bale plays 19th century detective
Movies // 4 days ago
'The Pale Blue Eye' teaser: Christian Bale plays 19th century detective
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- "The Pale Blue Eye," a gothic mystery film inspired by the writings of Edgar Allan Poe, is coming to Netflix.
'Santa Bootcamp' to feature Backstreet Boys version of 'It's Christmas Time Again'
Movies // 4 days ago
'Santa Bootcamp' to feature Backstreet Boys version of 'It's Christmas Time Again'
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A bonus track from the exclusive version of the Backstreet Boys' first Christmas album "A Very Backstreet Christmas" will be featured in the Lifetime movie "Santa Bootcamp."
Movie review: 'Terrifier 2' deserves its Halloween horror hype
Movies // 4 days ago
Movie review: 'Terrifier 2' deserves its Halloween horror hype
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26 (UPI) -- "Terrifier 2" is as graphic as you've heard, but what may get lost in the stories of audience queasiness is the genuine horror and macabre humor in the film.
Jodie Turner-Smith gets the story of a lifetime in 'The Independent' teaser
Movies // 4 days ago
Jodie Turner-Smith gets the story of a lifetime in 'The Independent' teaser
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Peacock has released a teaser for the upcoming political thriller "The Independent," starring Jodie Turner-Smith, John Cena and Brian Cox. The film will premiere on Peacock on Nov. 2.
The Guardians of the Galaxy kidnap Kevin Bacon in trailer for holiday special
Movies // 5 days ago
The Guardians of the Galaxy kidnap Kevin Bacon in trailer for holiday special
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Marvel Entertainment has released a trailer for "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," which will stream Nov. 25 on Disney+.
'Monster High the Movie': Nickelodeon greenlights sequel to TV musical
Movies // 6 days ago
'Monster High the Movie': Nickelodeon greenlights sequel to TV musical
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon greenlit a sequel to the TV musical "Monster High the Movie" that will air in 2023.
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' trailer introduces 'secret universe'
Movies // 6 days ago
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' trailer introduces 'secret universe'
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," a new Marvel film starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, will open in theaters in 2023.
