Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Oct. 27, 2022 / 11:11 AM

'The Pale Blue Eye' teaser: Christian Bale plays 19th century detective

By Annie Martin
1/5
Christian Bale stars in the gothic mystery film "The Pale Blue Eye." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/0186a40a299927f1f46c71514547ff73/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Christian Bale stars in the gothic mystery film "The Pale Blue Eye." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Pale Blue Eye.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the gothic mystery film Thursday featuring Christian Bale and Harry Melling.

Advertisement

The Pale Blue Eye is based on the Louis Bayard novel of the same name. The film is inspired by the writings of Edgar Allan Poe and features a fictional version of the author.

The Pale Blue Eye follows Augustus Landor (Bale), a detective who teams up with a young Poe (Melling) to investigate a series of murders at the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., in 1830.

"A world-weary detective is hired to discreetly investigate the gruesome murder of a cadet. Stymied by the cadets' code of silence, he enlists one of their own to help unravel the case -- a young man the world would come to know as Edgar Allan Poe," an official description reads.

Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones and Robert Duvall also star.

Advertisement

The Pale Blue Eye is written and directed by Scott Cooper. The film premieres Jan. 6, 2023, on Netflix.

Read More

Fall reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV Prince Harry to release memoir 'Spare' in January George R.R. Martin 'making progress' with 'Winds of Winter' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Santa Bootcamp' to feature Backstreet Boys version of 'It's Christmas Time Again'
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Santa Bootcamp' to feature Backstreet Boys version of 'It's Christmas Time Again'
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A bonus track from the exclusive version of the Backstreet Boys' first Christmas album "A Very Backstreet Christmas" will be featured in the Lifetime movie "Santa Bootcamp."
Movie review: 'Terrifier 2' deserves its Halloween horror hype
Movies // 20 hours ago
Movie review: 'Terrifier 2' deserves its Halloween horror hype
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26 (UPI) -- "Terrifier 2" is as graphic as you've heard, but what may get lost in the stories of audience queasiness is the genuine horror and macabre humor in the film.
Jodie Turner-Smith gets the story of a lifetime in 'The Independent' teaser
Movies // 21 hours ago
Jodie Turner-Smith gets the story of a lifetime in 'The Independent' teaser
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Peacock has released a teaser for the upcoming political thriller "The Independent," starring Jodie Turner-Smith, John Cena and Brian Cox. The film will premiere on Peacock on Nov. 2.
The Guardians of the Galaxy kidnap Kevin Bacon in trailer for holiday special
Movies // 1 day ago
The Guardians of the Galaxy kidnap Kevin Bacon in trailer for holiday special
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Marvel Entertainment has released a trailer for "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," which will stream Nov. 25 on Disney+.
'Monster High the Movie': Nickelodeon greenlights sequel to TV musical
Movies // 2 days ago
'Monster High the Movie': Nickelodeon greenlights sequel to TV musical
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon greenlit a sequel to the TV musical "Monster High the Movie" that will air in 2023.
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' trailer introduces 'secret universe'
Movies // 2 days ago
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' trailer introduces 'secret universe'
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," a new Marvel film starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, will open in theaters in 2023.
'Black Adam' tops North American box office with $67M
Movies // 3 days ago
'Black Adam' tops North American box office with $67M
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson's action blockbuster, "Black Adam," is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $67 million this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Salma Hayek touches Channing Tatum in 1st 'Magic Mike 3' photo
Movies // 5 days ago
Salma Hayek touches Channing Tatum in 1st 'Magic Mike 3' photo
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released the first photo from "Magic Mike's Last Dance" on Friday. The film, starring Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek Pinault, opens Feb. 10.
Screamfest movie review: 'Next Exit' has provocative, poignant take on afterlife
Movies // 5 days ago
Screamfest movie review: 'Next Exit' has provocative, poignant take on afterlife
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21 (UPI) -- "Next Exit" is an afterlife movie about the people on Earth making peace with the existence of life after death. Its emotional, philosophical questions linger after the credits roll.
'Enola Holmes 2' posters showcase new, returning characters
Movies // 6 days ago
'Enola Holmes 2' posters showcase new, returning characters
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- "Enola Homes 2," a new film starring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill, is coming to Netflix in November.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alyssa Scott, Nick Cannon expecting a baby
Alyssa Scott, Nick Cannon expecting a baby
Machine Gun Kelly wears sheer corset at Time100 Next gala
Machine Gun Kelly wears sheer corset at Time100 Next gala
Movie review: 'Terrifier 2' deserves its Halloween horror hype
Movie review: 'Terrifier 2' deserves its Halloween horror hype
Ralph Macchio: 'Karate Kid' is 'gift that keeps on giving'
Ralph Macchio: 'Karate Kid' is 'gift that keeps on giving'
Katy Perry spends 38th birthday with Orlando Bloom, daughter Daisy
Katy Perry spends 38th birthday with Orlando Bloom, daughter Daisy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement