'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' trailer introduces 'secret universe'

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Marvel is giving a glimpse of the new film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The studio shared a trailer for the superhero movie Monday featuring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly. Advertisement

Quantumania is a sequel to Ant-Man (2015) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018). The film follows Scott Lang (Rudd), aka Ant-Man, and Hope van Dyne (Lilly), aka Wasp, as they enter the "secret universe" of the Quantum Realm.

Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer co-star as Hope's parents, Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne, with Kathryn Newton as Scott's daughter, Cassie Lang.

In addition, Jonathan Majors portrays the new villain Kang.

Quantumania is written by Jeff Loveness and directed by Peyton Reed. The film opens in theaters Feb. 17, 2023.