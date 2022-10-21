Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Oct. 21, 2022 / 4:00 AM

Kate Dickie: Black sludge was talk of 'Matriarch' horror set

By Fred Topel
1/5
Kate Dickie stars in "Matriarch." Photo courtesy of Hulu
Kate Dickie stars in "Matriarch." Photo courtesy of Hulu

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Kate Dickie said the black sludge in the horror film Matriarch, which premiered Oct. 11 at the Screamfest horror film festival, caused debate and discussion on the set.

"Would it drip out my mouth?" Dickie told UPI in a Zoom interview. "Would it pour? There was a lot of trial and error as we went along in the shoot."

Advertisement

In the film, which streams Friday on Hulu, Dickie, 51, plays Celia, a mother who has not seen her daughter, Laura (Jemima Rooper), since Laura left home. Laura is forced to stay with Celia while she recovers from a drug overdose, but discovers her mother is involved in some dark magic.

Writer/director Ben Steiner said he didn't anticipate the complexity of the black sludge when he created the mythology. Steiner said every day of the shoot involved some sort of meeting regarding the sludge.

Advertisement

"Every time I hear the word sludge, I kind of start getting PTSD," Steiner said. "We talked about the color of the sludge, the consistency of the sludge. We talked about sludge from every angle, every day."

Matriarch is full of black sludge and other creepy creatures in Celia's garden, but it's about more than that to Dickie and Rooper. For the actors, Matriarch also addresses a conflict between mother and daughter that's more universal.

"The best horror films only work when the center is pinned in something truthful and very real," Rooper, 40, said. "Then everything that springs from that can be as wild as you want it. If you don't have that, it won't work."

Dickie said Celia is less concerned with repairing her relationship with Laura than her daughter is. Matriarch reveals that Celia is involved in magic that keeps her young and involves the whole town.

"She's just so focused on something else to the detriment of everything with Laura, her daughter," Dickie said.

Steiner said those themes came through his screenplay unconsciously. In addition to the parental themes, Steiner said he realized he'd written a metaphor for consumerism, too, Celia's magic representing finite resources.

"Celia and her community are like Boomers who are riding the consumerist wave," Steiner said. "This is going to crash eventually."

Advertisement

Laura begins to suspect something is not quite right with her mother. However, the town deflects her questions, just as Steiner said too many people ignore very real environmental crises.

"Environmentally, we're all going to burn," Steiner said. "We're just going to keep riding it for as long as we can and no one's really going to talk about where this is going or whether it's going to end."

Steiner said one of his major horror influences was The Omen. While he's not comparing Matriarch to the Satanic classic, Steiner said he hopes he followed The Omen's lead.

"All of this bad mythology and brilliant nonsense, but nonsense all the same, is happening to this loving couple," Steiner said. "There's a tragedy at the heart of The Omen, which is why it's so good."

Read More

Movie review: 'Ticket to Paradise' is too toxic to laugh Movie review: 'Black Adam' amps The Rock to epic proportions Michael B. Jordan faces Jonathan Majors in 'Creed III' trailer

Latest Headlines

Sarah Shahi, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell see social issues in 'Black Adam'
Movies // 1 hour ago
Sarah Shahi, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell see social issues in 'Black Adam'
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21 (UPI) -- "Black Adam" stars Sarah Shahi, Noah Centineo and Quintessa Swindell discuss the superhero film and the real-life social issues it addresses. It premieres in theaters Friday.
TCM's 'Musical Matinees' to feature Gene Kelly, Doris Day movies
Movies // 13 hours ago
TCM's 'Musical Matinees' to feature Gene Kelly, Doris Day movies
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- TCM announced the "Musical Matinees series" on Thursday. The Saturday series hosted by Dave Karger begins Nov. 5 with "An American in Paris" and features "I'll See You In My Dreams," "Annie" and "42nd Street."
Trailer shows Tom Hanks in 'A Man Named Otto,' remake of Swedish film
Movies // 13 hours ago
Trailer shows Tom Hanks in 'A Man Named Otto,' remake of Swedish film
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Tom Hanks will star "A Man Called Otto" the American Adaptation of the Swedish novel and movie adaptation "A Man Called Ove."
Jordan Peele's 'Nope' comes to Peacock in November
Movies // 13 hours ago
Jordan Peele's 'Nope' comes to Peacock in November
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Peacock announced the streaming date for "Nope" on its service, coming less than a month after its home video release.
'People We Hate at the Wedding' trailer: Allison Janney, Kristen Bell star in comedy
Movies // 1 day ago
'People We Hate at the Wedding' trailer: Allison Janney, Kristen Bell star in comedy
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- "The People We Hate at the Wedding," a new film starring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell and Ben Platt, is coming to Prime Video.
'Christmas with You' trailer: Freddie Prinze Jr. falls for pop star
Movies // 1 day ago
'Christmas with You' trailer: Freddie Prinze Jr. falls for pop star
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- "Christmas with You," a holiday romantic comedy starring Aimee Garcia and Freddie Prinze Jr., is coming to Netflix.
Movie review: 'Ticket to Paradise' is too toxic to laugh
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'Ticket to Paradise' is too toxic to laugh
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The Julia Roberts/George Clooney rom-com "Ticket to Paradise" begins with a toxic premise and then fails to even make it funny.
Movie review: 'Black Adam' amps The Rock to epic proportions
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'Black Adam' amps The Rock to epic proportions
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18 (UPI) -- "Black Adam" is a fun superhero vehicle for Dwayne Johnson but loses its foundation the more it contemplates its own existence.
'Mid-Century': Shane West horror film coming to Peacock
Movies // 2 days ago
'Mid-Century': Shane West horror film coming to Peacock
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- "Mid-Century," a new film starring Shane West, Stephen Lang and Bruce Dern, is coming to Peacock in October.
Michael B. Jordan faces Jonathan Majors in 'Creed III' trailer
Movies // 2 days ago
Michael B. Jordan faces Jonathan Majors in 'Creed III' trailer
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18 (UPI) -- United Artists Releasing released the trailer for "Creed III" on Tuesday and Michael B. Jordan spoke about the sequel on Monday ahead of the trailer.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'1899' will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 17
'1899' will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 17
Joni Mitchell to play first full concert in 20 years
Joni Mitchell to play first full concert in 20 years
Movie review: 'Ticket to Paradise' is too toxic to laugh
Movie review: 'Ticket to Paradise' is too toxic to laugh
Kevin Spacey cleared of battery in suit brought by fellow actor
Kevin Spacey cleared of battery in suit brought by fellow actor
Taylor Swift to share 'secret projects' during 'Thursday Night Football'
Taylor Swift to share 'secret projects' during 'Thursday Night Football'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement