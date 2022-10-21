Trending
Screamfest movie review: 'Next Exit' has provocative, poignant take on afterlife

By Fred Topel
Rahul Kohli and Katie Parker star in "Next Exit." Photo courtesy of Magnolia Pictures
Rahul Kohli and Katie Parker star in "Next Exit." Photo courtesy of Magnolia Pictures

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Next Exit, which screened at the Screamfest horror film festival in Los Angeles, uses paranormal phenomena to tell a very human story. It is a mature and poignant take on the possibility of an afterlife.

Dr. Stevenson (Karen Gillan) has proven the existence of ghosts. However, her Life Beyond research risks getting shut down because it essentially involves people volunteering to die, even though she has conclusively proven life after death.

Rose (Katie Parker) and Teddy (Rahul Kohli) are two of Life Beyond's next candidates. They share a rental car on their way to San Francisco for their procedures, i.e. their deaths.

Writer/director Mali Elfman builds Next Exit's science-fiction world with subtlety, but she has clearly thought out every angle. The world is not populated by ghosts everywhere, but the existence of ghosts has changed everything.

Proving life after death has made living people less afraid, so crime is down because victims aren't afraid to die. It has an impact on many religions, proving there is no hell, either.

Some people crave death to join the afterlife. Others don't want their loved ones, or even acquaintances, to leave.

The script is really smart about how it doles out this information. Rose is trying not to talk, but she's forced to by Teddy and other people they meet on the road.

Next Exit is mainly a road trip movie in a world where this technology or phenomenon exists. Rose occasionally sees some ghostly visions, but it's not about that.

There are enough ghosts to qualify Next Exit playing at Screamfest, where it screened Wednesday. But it likely won't be advertised as a horror movie. It's about what kind of people pursue Life Beyond.

Those are people who are afraid to live, essentially. Will Rose and Teddy find the courage to before they get to San Francisco?

And these characters are not the experts. They see Dr. Stevenson on TV, but Rose and Teddy are just people who live in this world where the discovery was made.

Everyone Rose and Teddy meet has their own agenda, just as Rose and Teddy are each taking part for different reasons. Some ask very relevant questions about how much is still unknown about Stevenson's discovery, which is true of any new technology.

There have been many cinematic depictions of the afterlife, from heavenly cities of clouds to the irreverent Defending Your Life. Next Exit offers a sincere, provocative angle that's compelling for two hours and offers possibilities to ponder long after.

Magnolia Pictures will release Next Exit in theaters on Nov. 4.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001 and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

