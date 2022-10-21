Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Oct. 21, 2022 / 9:55 AM

'Enola Holmes 2' posters showcase new, returning characters

By Annie Martin
1/5
Millie Bobby Brown plays teenage sleuth Enola Holmes in "Enola Holmes 2." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/a6a8abc067f7d30198307ba8d083784b/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Millie Bobby Brown plays teenage sleuth Enola Holmes in "Enola Holmes 2." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing Enola Holmes 2.

The streaming service shared posters for the Enola Holmes sequel Friday featuring Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill and other cast members.

Advertisement

The Enola Holmes films are based on the Nancy Springer book series, which follows Enola Holmes, the teenage sister of detective Sherlock Holmes.

The sequel features returning stars Millie Bobby Brown as Enola, Henry Cavill as Sherlock, Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes, Louis Partridge as Viscount Tewkesbury, Susan Wokoma as Edith and Adeel Akhtar as Lestrade.

In addition, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, David Thewlis, Abbie Hern and Serrana Su-Ling Bliss join the cast.

Netflix released a clip from the film Tuesday that shows Enola (Brown) infiltrate a society ball and ask Tewkesbury (Partridge) to teach her to dance.

A trailer released in October shows Enola and Sherlock (Cavill) team up on their respective cases.

Enola Holmes 2 premieres Nov. 4 on Netflix.

Read More

'Enola Holmes 2' clip: Millie Bobby Brown dances with Louis Partridge Fall reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV 'One Hundred Years of Solitude': Netflix teases series adaptation What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Rachel Zegler gives 'Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' set tour in new video
Movies // 46 minutes ago
Rachel Zegler gives 'Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' set tour in new video
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Rachel Zegler shared a behind-the-scenes look at the "The Hunger Games" prequel "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes."
Kate Dickie: Black sludge was talk of 'Matriarch' horror set
Movies // 6 hours ago
Kate Dickie: Black sludge was talk of 'Matriarch' horror set
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Kate Dickie, Jemima Rooper and writer/director Ben Steiner discuss their horror movie "Matriarch," which premiered at Screamfest and streams Friday on Hulu.
Sarah Shahi, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell see social issues in 'Black Adam'
Movies // 7 hours ago
Sarah Shahi, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell see social issues in 'Black Adam'
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21 (UPI) -- "Black Adam" stars Sarah Shahi, Noah Centineo and Quintessa Swindell discuss the superhero film and the real-life social issues it addresses. It premieres in theaters Friday.
TCM's 'Musical Matinees' to feature Gene Kelly, Doris Day movies
Movies // 19 hours ago
TCM's 'Musical Matinees' to feature Gene Kelly, Doris Day movies
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- TCM announced the "Musical Matinees series" on Thursday. The Saturday series hosted by Dave Karger begins Nov. 5 with "An American in Paris" and features "I'll See You In My Dreams," "Annie" and "42nd Street."
Trailer shows Tom Hanks in 'A Man Named Otto,' remake of Swedish film
Movies // 19 hours ago
Trailer shows Tom Hanks in 'A Man Named Otto,' remake of Swedish film
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Tom Hanks will star "A Man Called Otto" the American Adaptation of the Swedish novel and movie adaptation "A Man Called Ove."
Jordan Peele's 'Nope' comes to Peacock in November
Movies // 19 hours ago
Jordan Peele's 'Nope' comes to Peacock in November
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Peacock announced the streaming date for "Nope" on its service, coming less than a month after its home video release.
'People We Hate at the Wedding' trailer: Allison Janney, Kristen Bell star in comedy
Movies // 1 day ago
'People We Hate at the Wedding' trailer: Allison Janney, Kristen Bell star in comedy
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- "The People We Hate at the Wedding," a new film starring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell and Ben Platt, is coming to Prime Video.
'Christmas with You' trailer: Freddie Prinze Jr. falls for pop star
Movies // 1 day ago
'Christmas with You' trailer: Freddie Prinze Jr. falls for pop star
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- "Christmas with You," a holiday romantic comedy starring Aimee Garcia and Freddie Prinze Jr., is coming to Netflix.
Movie review: 'Ticket to Paradise' is too toxic to laugh
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'Ticket to Paradise' is too toxic to laugh
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The Julia Roberts/George Clooney rom-com "Ticket to Paradise" begins with a toxic premise and then fails to even make it funny.
Movie review: 'Black Adam' amps The Rock to epic proportions
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'Black Adam' amps The Rock to epic proportions
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18 (UPI) -- "Black Adam" is a fun superhero vehicle for Dwayne Johnson but loses its foundation the more it contemplates its own existence.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Joni Mitchell to play first full concert in 20 years
Joni Mitchell to play first full concert in 20 years
'1899' will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 17
'1899' will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 17
Kevin Spacey cleared of battery in suit brought by fellow actor
Kevin Spacey cleared of battery in suit brought by fellow actor
Movie review: 'Ticket to Paradise' is too toxic to laugh
Movie review: 'Ticket to Paradise' is too toxic to laugh
Taylor Swift to share 'secret projects' during 'Thursday Night Football'
Taylor Swift to share 'secret projects' during 'Thursday Night Football'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement