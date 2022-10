Tom Hanks appears backstage after accepting the Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2020. Hanks plays the tite character in "A Man Called Otto," the American adaptation of Swedish author Fredrik Backman's novel "A Man Called Ove." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Swedish author Fredrik Backman's bestselling novel A Man Called Ove will be getting an American adaptation for the big screen. Columbia Pictures released a trailer Thursday for A Man Called Otto, staring Tom Hanks as the titular character, a grumpy widower who, like his Swedish counterpart Ove, is annoyed by his neighbors. Advertisement

Otto's life is suddenly changed when a family moves in next door and he befriends a younger, pregnant woman, Marisol, played by Mariana Treviño.

A Man Called Ove was adapted for the big screen in 2017 and the Swedish-language film received two Oscar nominations.

A Man Called Otto is scheduled for release in theaters in Los Angeles and New York on Christmas Day and will be distributed more widely on Jan. 13.