Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Oct. 19, 2022 / 12:38 PM

'People We Hate at the Wedding' trailer: Allison Janney, Kristen Bell star in comedy

By Annie Martin
1/5
Allison Janney stars in the new comedy "The People We Hate at the Wedding." File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/7502af12be051ed5339e9ad51b03a8ac/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Allison Janney stars in the new comedy "The People We Hate at the Wedding." File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new film The People We Hate at the Wedding.

Prime Video shared a trailer for the comedy Wednesday featuring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell and Ben Platt.

Advertisement

The People We Hate at the Wedding is based on the Grant Ginder novel of the same name. The film follows Alice (Bell) and Paul (Platt), two siblings who reluctantly attend the wedding of their wealthy estranged half-sister Eloise (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) with their mother, Donna (Janney).

Karan Soni, Dustin Milligan and Tony Goldwyn also have roles.

The film is written by Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Wendy Molyneux, aka the Molyneux sisters, and directed by Claire Scanlon (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, The Good Place).

The People We Hate at the Wedding premieres Nov. 18 on Prime Video.

Janney is known for The West Wing and Mom, while Bell starred on Veronica Mars and The Good Place.

Read More

'Christmas with You' trailer: Freddie Prinze Jr. falls for pop star Meghan Markle celebrates Queen Elizabeth II's legacy, leadership 'Welcome to Chippendales' trailer: Kumail Nanjiani creates empire What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Christmas with You' trailer: Freddie Prinze Jr. falls for pop star
Movies // 57 minutes ago
'Christmas with You' trailer: Freddie Prinze Jr. falls for pop star
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- "Christmas with You," a holiday romantic comedy starring Aimee Garcia and Freddie Prinze Jr., is coming to Netflix.
Movie review: 'Ticket to Paradise' is too toxic to laugh
Movies // 12 hours ago
Movie review: 'Ticket to Paradise' is too toxic to laugh
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The Julia Roberts/George Clooney rom-com "Ticket to Paradise" begins with a toxic premise and then fails to even make it funny.
Movie review: 'Black Adam' amps The Rock to epic proportions
Movies // 19 hours ago
Movie review: 'Black Adam' amps The Rock to epic proportions
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18 (UPI) -- "Black Adam" is a fun superhero vehicle for Dwayne Johnson but loses its foundation the more it contemplates its own existence.
'Mid-Century': Shane West horror film coming to Peacock
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Mid-Century': Shane West horror film coming to Peacock
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- "Mid-Century," a new film starring Shane West, Stephen Lang and Bruce Dern, is coming to Peacock in October.
Michael B. Jordan faces Jonathan Majors in 'Creed III' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Michael B. Jordan faces Jonathan Majors in 'Creed III' trailer
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18 (UPI) -- United Artists Releasing released the trailer for "Creed III" on Tuesday and Michael B. Jordan spoke about the sequel on Monday ahead of the trailer.
'Enola Holmes 2' clip: Millie Bobby Brown dances with Louis Partridge
Movies // 1 day ago
'Enola Holmes 2' clip: Millie Bobby Brown dances with Louis Partridge
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- "Enola Holmes 2," a new film starring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill, is coming to Netflix in November.
Billie Lourd attends 'Ticket to Paradise' premiere amid pregnancy
Movies // 1 day ago
Billie Lourd attends 'Ticket to Paradise' premiere amid pregnancy
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Billie Lourd showed off her baby bump while attending the "Ticket to Paradise" premiere with her husband, Austen Rydell.
Dan Levy to direct, star in 'Good Grief' movie for Netflix
Movies // 1 day ago
Dan Levy to direct, star in 'Good Grief' movie for Netflix
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- "Schitt's Creek" co-creator and star Dan Levy has signed on to make his film directorial debut with "Good Grief."
Screamfest movie review: 'Do Not Disturb' still disturbs with bloody, scary trip
Movies // 1 day ago
Screamfest movie review: 'Do Not Disturb' still disturbs with bloody, scary trip
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17 (UPI) -- "Do Not Disturb," which played at the Screamfest horror movie festival in Los Angeles, shows a newlywed couple on a bloody, disturbing trip with deadly results.
Harrison Ford joins 'Captain America 4' as Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross
Movies // 1 day ago
Harrison Ford joins 'Captain America 4' as Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Harrison Ford will replace late actor William Hurt as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Ticket to Paradise' is too toxic to laugh
Movie review: 'Ticket to Paradise' is too toxic to laugh
Lauren Graham directs new 'Mighty Ducks' episode
Lauren Graham directs new 'Mighty Ducks' episode
'Paloni' Halloween special includes final Gilbert Gottfried performance
'Paloni' Halloween special includes final Gilbert Gottfried performance
Carson Daly returns to 'Today' after 'hardcore' back surgery
Carson Daly returns to 'Today' after 'hardcore' back surgery
Movie review: 'Black Adam' amps The Rock to epic proportions
Movie review: 'Black Adam' amps The Rock to epic proportions
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement