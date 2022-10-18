Trending
Oct. 18, 2022 / 1:25 PM

'Mid-Century': Shane West horror film coming to Peacock

By Annie Martin
Stephen Lang stars in the new horror film "Mid-Century." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Mid-Century, a new horror film starring Shane West, is coming to Peacock in October.

The streaming service said Tuesday that the film will premiere Oct. 24.

Mid-Century is a horror-thriller following a husband and wife (West and Sarah Hay) whose weekend in a mid-century modern vacation rental turns deadly when the husband discovers the owner is a psychopath.

"Looking for a change one weekend, ER doctor Alive and her husband Tom rent a glamorous mid-century modern home designed by architect Frederick Banner. As they investigate the home, they learn that Banner and his two wives died mysteriously -- yet their spirits are very much alive. As they meet Banner's deranged son, they realize they must escape the home or succumb to its madness," an official synopsis reads.

Stephen Lang, Bruce Dern, Chelsea Gilligan, Annapurna Sriram, Jon Park, Vanessa Estelle Williams and Emmy Perry also have roles.

Mid-Century is written by Mike Stern and directed by Sonja O'Hara.

West is known for the film A Walk to Remember and for playing Dr. Ray Barnett on ER. He has since appeared in the series Nikita, Salem and Gotham.

