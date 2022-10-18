Trending
'Enola Holmes 2' clip: Millie Bobby Brown dances with Louis Partridge

By Annie Martin
Millie Bobby Brown returns as Enola Holmes in "Enola Holmes 2." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/a6a8abc067f7d30198307ba8d083784b/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Enola Holmes 2.

The streaming service shared a clip from the film Tuesday featuring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill.

Enola Holmes 2 is a sequel to Enola Holmes (2020). The movies are based on the Nancy Springer book series, which follows Enola Holmes, the teenage sister of detective Sherlock Holmes.

The teaser shows Enola (Brown) infiltrate a society ball while investigating a murder case, where she asks the Viscount Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge) to teach her to dance.

Netflix released a trailer for the film in October that shows Enola and Sherlock (Henry Cavill) team up on their respective cases.

Adeel Akhtar, Susie Wokoma, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, David Thewlis and Helena Bonham Carter also star.

Enola Holmes 2 premieres Nov. 4 on Netflix.

Brown also plays Eleven on the Netflix series Stranger Things, while Cavill portrays Geralt of Rivia on The Witcher.

