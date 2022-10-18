Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Oct. 18, 2022 / 9:33 AM

Billie Lourd attends 'Ticket to Paradise' premiere amid pregnancy

By Annie Martin
1/5
Billie Lourd attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Ticket to Paradise" on Monday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/d0b3d86448003de87511c3bb9e3f9969/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Billie Lourd attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Ticket to Paradise" on Monday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Pregnant actress Billie Lourd walked the red carpet Monday.

The 30-year-old actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of her film Ticket to Paradise with her husband, Austen Rydell.

Advertisement

Lourd, who is expecting her second child with Rydell, wore a black off-shoulder dress with silver detail and cradled her baby bump while posing for photos.

Lourd and Rydell already have a son, Kingston Fisher, born in 2020. The couple married in March and announced in September that they are expecting their second child.

Ticket to Paradise is a new romantic comedy starring George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Kaitlyn Dever. The film follows two divorced parents (Clooney, Roberts) who work together to sabotage their daughter's (Dever) wedding.

The new movie is written by Ol Parker and Daniel Pipski and directed by Parker.

Ticket to Paradise opens in theaters Friday.

Lourd, the daughter of late Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, is also known for playing Lt. Kaydel Ko Connix in the Star Wars films and for starring in the FX series American Horror Story.

Advertisement

George Clooney, Julia Roberts attend 'Ticket to Paradise' premiere in Los Angeles

Stars George Clooney (R) and Julia Roberts attend the premiere of romantic comedy "Ticket to Paradise" at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on October 17, 2022. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Russell Crowe, girlfriend Britney Theriot make red carpet debut Selma Blair exits 'Dancing with the Stars' due to health concerns 'Creed III' posters tease Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors showdown What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Enola Holmes 2' clip: Millie Bobby Brown dances with Louis Partridge
Movies // 4 minutes ago
'Enola Holmes 2' clip: Millie Bobby Brown dances with Louis Partridge
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- "Enola Holmes 2," a new film starring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill, is coming to Netflix in November.
Dan Levy to direct, star in 'Good Grief' movie for Netflix
Movies // 17 hours ago
Dan Levy to direct, star in 'Good Grief' movie for Netflix
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- "Schitt's Creek" co-creator and star Dan Levy has signed on to make his film directorial debut with "Good Grief."
Screamfest movie review: 'Do Not Disturb' still disturbs with bloody, scary trip
Movies // 21 hours ago
Screamfest movie review: 'Do Not Disturb' still disturbs with bloody, scary trip
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17 (UPI) -- "Do Not Disturb," which played at the Screamfest horror movie festival in Los Angeles, shows a newlywed couple on a bloody, disturbing trip with deadly results.
Harrison Ford joins 'Captain America 4' as Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross
Movies // 21 hours ago
Harrison Ford joins 'Captain America 4' as Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Harrison Ford will replace late actor William Hurt as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
'Creed III' posters tease Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors showdown
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Creed III' posters tease Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors showdown
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- "Creed III," a new film in the "Rocky" franchise, will open in theaters in March 2023.
'Halloween Ends' tops North American box office with $41.3M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Halloween Ends' tops North American box office with $41.3M
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Halloween Ends, purportedly the final horror movie in the 45-year-old franchise starring Jamie Lee Curtis, is the No. 1 movie in North America, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced on Sunday.
TCM announces 12 film Angela Lansbury marathon Nov. 21
Movies // 3 days ago
TCM announces 12 film Angela Lansbury marathon Nov. 21
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Turner Classic Movies announced a 24 hour marathon of 12 Angela Lansbury films to screen on the channel Nov. 21.
Scott Adkins: Ben Affleck joke wasn't in 'Accident Man' script
Movies // 4 days ago
Scott Adkins: Ben Affleck joke wasn't in 'Accident Man' script
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14 (UPI) -- "Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday" star Scott Adkins says the film's joke comparing him to Ben Affleck was one of many improvs.
Screamfest movie review: 'Follow Her' leads viewers down gripping path
Movies // 4 days ago
Screamfest movie review: 'Follow Her' leads viewers down gripping path
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14 (UPI) -- "Follow Her" is an effective thriller between two people that also plays in the realm of influencer culture.
Movie review: 'Halloween Ends' horrifies with heart
Movies // 4 days ago
Movie review: 'Halloween Ends' horrifies with heart
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- "Halloween Ends" takes a sophisticated view of surviving and grief while still leaving room for another Michael Myers rampage.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russell Crowe, girlfriend Britney Theriot make red carpet debut
Russell Crowe, girlfriend Britney Theriot make red carpet debut
'Paloni' Halloween special includes final Gilbert Gottfried performance
'Paloni' Halloween special includes final Gilbert Gottfried performance
Screamfest movie review: 'Do Not Disturb' still disturbs with bloody, scary trip
Screamfest movie review: 'Do Not Disturb' still disturbs with bloody, scary trip
'Creed III' posters tease Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors showdown
'Creed III' posters tease Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors showdown
'Canada's Drag Race: Canada Vs. the World' unveils cast
'Canada's Drag Race: Canada Vs. the World' unveils cast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement