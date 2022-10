1/5

Dan Levy has signed on to direct and star in a movie for Netflix. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Schitt's Creek co-creator and star Dan Levy has signed on to make his film directorial debut with Good Grief. The Emmy winner also wrote the Netflix movie and will star alongside Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel, Luke Evans, Celia Imrie, Arnaud Valois, David Bradley and Jamael Westman. Advertisement

The story follows Marc Dreyfus, a man who heads to Paris with his two closest friends after the deaths of his mother and husband.

"Good Grief is a cautionary tale about friendship and loss and all the mess that comes with it when the truth is something you've evaded for most of your life. It's funny, it's bittersweet, it's a project that has helped me work through my own grief. And I hope it does the same for other people as well," Levy said in a statement Monday.

