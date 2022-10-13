Screamfest movie review: 'Loneliest Boy in the World' is a heartwarming zombie romp

1/5

Max Harwood is "The Loneliest Boy in the World." Photo Courtesy of Well Go USA Entertainment

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The Loneliest Boy in the World, which premiered Wednesday at horror festival Screamfest, is a quirky horror comedy. It has plenty of gore and violence for horror hounds, but also a surrealist heart. Julius (Evan Ross) and Margot (Ashley Benson) go to visit Oliver (Max Harwood) in advance of a hearing in a week to determine whether Oliver is fit to live alone. Advertisement

Oliver lives in the pink-decor home he shared with his mother (Carol Anne Watts), who died in a freak and graphic accident shown in flashback. Oliver tries to make friends with Chloe (Tallulah Haddon) at school, but he gets along much better with the recently deceased bodies he digs up from the cemetery.

The bodies of Mitch (Hero Fiennes Tiffin), Susanne (Susan Wokoma), Frank (Ben Miller) and Mel (Zenobia Williams) become Oliver's family. They come to life when he talks to them, though still sporting the wounds responsible for their deaths.

The whole aesthetic of Loneliest Boy is artificial sets on a soundstage. The pink house and its backyard seem '50s-ish, and its widescreen, well-lit, colorful presentation gives Loneliest Boy an edge over many theatrical studio films now.

Oliver watches ALF on VHS tapes on an old TV, which indicates the '80s, but he recorded them when they were on TV, so he must have kept them for a while. If Oliver is still in high school, perhaps his mother recorded them for him before he was born.

Julius, Margot and Chloe seem to be living in the present day, creating a juxtaposition with Oliver's world. The town in which they live is called Hubris, which is whimsical itself.

The film seems to empathize with Oliver. It obviously knows that living with corpses is unhealthy, but it doesn't judge him for it.

Throughout this endeavor, Oliver does open up to living people. In addition to Chloe, he also talks to the grave diggers at the cemetery.

The theme here could be simply that if you give shy people enough time, they will open up on their own terms. But then, Oliver's zombies start to interact with his living friends, too, so the rules are unclear -- but still fun.

The makeup is good, the friendly zombies are a sweet support system for Oliver and the film does champion making your own family wherever you can find it. Well Go USA Entertainment will release The Loneliest Boy in the World for the morbid dreamers to see.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001 and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012. Read more of his work in Entertainment.