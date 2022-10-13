Trending
Anne Hathaway dazzles in sequins, pearls at New York Film Festival

By Annie Martin
Anne Hathaway attends the New York Film Festival premiere of "Armageddon Time" on Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/3a27069430681a9916800764f37540a3/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Anne Hathaway dazzled on the red carpet Wednesday.

The 39-year-old actress attended the New York Film Festival premiere of her film Armageddon Time at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center.

Hathaway wore a Valentino dress embellished with sequins and pearls and matching boots.

The actress was joined by her Armageddon Time co-stars Jeremy Strong, Banks Repeta and Jaylin Webb, along with writer and director James Gray.

Armageddon Time is a new drama inspired by Grey's childhood in Queens, N.Y., in the 1980s. The film follows Paul Graff (Repeta), a Jewish-American boy whose friendship with Johnny (Webb), a Black boy, causes issues at home and at school.

Hathaway told The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere that Armageddon Time explores injustice.

"I'm glad that we're telling the story at this time because I think that in the past few years so many of us have developed a deeper and more nuanced and more sophisticated understanding of issues surrounding injustice -- different kinds of racial injustice, gender injustice, class injustice," she said. "I think we're being more thoughtful about it, about those subjects those issues, those realities."

Armageddon Time opens in theaters Oct. 28.

