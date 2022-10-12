Trending
'Spirited' teaser: Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell star in 'Christmas Carol' retelling

By Annie Martin
Ryan Reynolds stars in the holiday musical "Spirited." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/a6188aed4b9d3c82ffd45d6419219ea2/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new film Spirited.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the holiday musical Wednesday featuring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell.

Spirited is a modern retelling of the Charles Dickens novella A Christmas Carol. Reynolds plays Ebeneezer Scrooge, with Ferrell as the Ghost of Christmas Present.

Octavia Spencer, Sunita Mani, Patrick Page, Aimee Carrero and Joe Tippett also have roles.

Spirited is written by Sean Anders (Horrible Bosses 2, Daddy's Home) and John Morris and directed by Anders. The film features original music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman, La La Land).

Spirited opens in theaters Nov. 11 and starts streaming Nov. 18 on Apple TV+.

