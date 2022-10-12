'Paradise City' trailer: Bruce Willis takes on John Travolta

1/5

Bruce Willis stars in the action film "Paradise City." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Saban Films is giving a glimpse of the new film Paradise City. The studio shared a trailer for the action film Wednesday featuring Bruce Willis and John Travolta. Advertisement

Paradise City reunites Willis and Travolta, who previously starred together in the 1994 film Pulp Fiction.

The new film follows Ian Swan (Willis), a bounty hunter who faces off with a ruthless power broker (Travolta).

"When bounty hunter Ian Swan is shot and presumed dead after disappearing in Maui waters, Swan's son, Ryan (Blake Jenner), his ex-partner (Stephen Dorff), and a local detective (Praya Lundberg) set out to find his killers. After being threatened by a ruthless power broker, it appears Ryan and his team are out of options -- until an excursion to the closely guarded island community of Paradise City unites then with an unforeseen ally."

Paradise City is written by Corey Large and Edward John Drake and directed by Chuck Russell. The film will be released in theaters, on digital and on demand Nov. 11.

Willis' family announced in August that the actor, 67, is stepping away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia.