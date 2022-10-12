Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Oct. 12, 2022 / 12:15 PM

'Paradise City' trailer: Bruce Willis takes on John Travolta

By Annie Martin
1/5
Bruce Willis stars in the action film "Paradise City." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/af51f80b05c5318506b354a48d922c3f/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Bruce Willis stars in the action film "Paradise City." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Saban Films is giving a glimpse of the new film Paradise City.

The studio shared a trailer for the action film Wednesday featuring Bruce Willis and John Travolta.

Advertisement

Paradise City reunites Willis and Travolta, who previously starred together in the 1994 film Pulp Fiction.

The new film follows Ian Swan (Willis), a bounty hunter who faces off with a ruthless power broker (Travolta).

"When bounty hunter Ian Swan is shot and presumed dead after disappearing in Maui waters, Swan's son, Ryan (Blake Jenner), his ex-partner (Stephen Dorff), and a local detective (Praya Lundberg) set out to find his killers. After being threatened by a ruthless power broker, it appears Ryan and his team are out of options -- until an excursion to the closely guarded island community of Paradise City unites then with an unforeseen ally."

Paradise City is written by Corey Large and Edward John Drake and directed by Chuck Russell. The film will be released in theaters, on digital and on demand Nov. 11.

Advertisement

Willis' family announced in August that the actor, 67, is stepping away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia.

Read More

Bruce Willis to step away from acting after aphasia diagnosis Blake Shelton to leave 'The Voice' after Season 23: 'It's been a hell of a ride' MTV EMAs: Harry Styles, Taylor Swift lead 2022 nominations What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Spirited' teaser: Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell star in 'Christmas Carol' retelling
Movies // 14 minutes ago
'Spirited' teaser: Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell star in 'Christmas Carol' retelling
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- "Spirited," a new holiday musical based on "A Christmas Carol" and starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell, is coming to Apple TV+.
Movie review: 'Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday' showcases incredible fighters
Movies // 57 minutes ago
Movie review: 'Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday' showcases incredible fighters
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The action-packed sequel "Accident Man: HItman's Holiday" showcases not only star Scott Adkins' skills, but a host of supporting actors as deadly assassins.
'Halloween' icon Jamie Lee Curtis: Laurie Strode and I are 'impossible to separate'
Movies // 10 hours ago
'Halloween' icon Jamie Lee Curtis: Laurie Strode and I are 'impossible to separate'
NEW YORK, Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis says her journey as Laurie Strode, which began with 1978's Halloween, has come to a satisfying conclusion with "Halloween Ends."
Beyond Fest movie review: 'The Menu' makes scathing statement through horror
Movies // 21 hours ago
Beyond Fest movie review: 'The Menu' makes scathing statement through horror
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11 (UPI) -- "The Menu," in theaters Nov. 18, is a suspenseful contained thriller with something to say about the abuse of the service industry.
Matilda Lutz holds sword in first 'Red Sonja' pic
Movies // 23 hours ago
Matilda Lutz holds sword in first 'Red Sonja' pic
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Millennium Media released the first photo of Matilda Lutz as Red Sonja in their upcoming film, currently in production.
'M3gan' trailer introduces new James Wan horror film
Movies // 1 day ago
'M3gan' trailer introduces new James Wan horror film
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- "M3gan," a new horror film produced by James Wan and Jason Blum, will open in theaters in January.
'Enola Holmes 2' trailer: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill team up
Movies // 1 day ago
'Enola Holmes 2' trailer: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill team up
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- "Enola Holmes 2," a new film starring Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter, is coming to Netflix in November.
Kenneth Branagh's next Poirot mystery will be 'Haunting in Venice'
Movies // 1 day ago
Kenneth Branagh's next Poirot mystery will be 'Haunting in Venice'
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- 20th Century Studios announced plans for its next Hercule Poirot detective drama on Monday.
'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' begins production in Australia
Movies // 1 day ago
'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' begins production in Australia
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," a new film starring Owen Teague and Freya Allan, has started filming in Sydney.
'Wendell & Wild' trailer: Jordan Peele voices demon in stop-motion film
Movies // 2 days ago
'Wendell & Wild' trailer: Jordan Peele voices demon in stop-motion film
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- "Wendell & Wild," a stop-motion animated film directed by Henry Selick and starring Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key, is coming to Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Matilda Lutz holds sword in first 'Red Sonja' pic
Matilda Lutz holds sword in first 'Red Sonja' pic
NeNe Leakes says son Brentt had heart attack, stroke
NeNe Leakes says son Brentt had heart attack, stroke
Broadway legend, 'Murder, She Wrote' sleuth Angela Lansbury dead at 96
Broadway legend, 'Murder, She Wrote' sleuth Angela Lansbury dead at 96
'Teen Mom 2' star Leah Messer, Jaylan Mobley split after engagement
'Teen Mom 2' star Leah Messer, Jaylan Mobley split after engagement
'Halloween' icon Jamie Lee Curtis: Laurie Strode and I are 'impossible to separate'
'Halloween' icon Jamie Lee Curtis: Laurie Strode and I are 'impossible to separate'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement