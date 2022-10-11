Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Oct. 11, 2022 / 8:03 AM

Kenneth Branagh's next Poirot mystery will be 'Haunting in Venice'

By Karen Butler
1/5
Kenneth Branagh is returning with another Hercule Poirot mystery next year. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b2dcb52cba4453a5e9d440cc703f5a71/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Kenneth Branagh is returning with another Hercule Poirot mystery next year. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- 20th Century Studios announced plans for its next Hercule Poirot detective drama on Monday.

"In 2023, Kenneth Branagh returns as Hercule Poirot in A Haunting in Venice," the studio tweeted.

Advertisement

"The unsettling supernatural-thriller' cast includes Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarcio, and Michelle Yeoh."

This will be the third time Branagh plays the intrepid sleuth after 2017's Murder on the Orient Express and 2022's Death on the Nile.

Poirot is a character created by famed mystery novelist Agatha Christie.

Read More

Ross Marquand calls 'Walking Dead' a 'very hopeful' show 'Elm Street' icon Heather Langenkamp returns to horror with 'Midnight Club' Jack McBrayer: Kindness doesn't have to be a grand gesture 34 years in, Brad Dourif having fun, feeling challenged as 'Chucky'

Latest Headlines

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' begins production in Australia
Movies // 18 hours ago
'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' begins production in Australia
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," a new film starring Owen Teague and Freya Allan, has started filming in Sydney.
'Wendell & Wild' trailer: Jordan Peele voices demon in stop-motion film
Movies // 20 hours ago
'Wendell & Wild' trailer: Jordan Peele voices demon in stop-motion film
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- "Wendell & Wild," a stop-motion animated film directed by Henry Selick and starring Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key, is coming to Netflix.
Selena Gomez finds connection, purpose in trailer for Apple TV+ documentary
Movies // 21 hours ago
Selena Gomez finds connection, purpose in trailer for Apple TV+ documentary
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- "Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me," a new film about singer and actress Selena Gomez, is coming to Apple TV+ in November.
Sara Wolfkind: 'Grimcutty' explores horror of parental power
Movies // 1 day ago
Sara Wolfkind: 'Grimcutty' explores horror of parental power
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10 (UPI) -- "Grimcutty" stars Sara Wolfkind and Uzman Ally, and writer/director John Ross discuss the themes of the internet themed horror movie.
'Smile' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Movies // 1 day ago
'Smile' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Sosie Bacon's horror movie, "Smile," is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $17.6 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Beyond Fest movie review: 'Kids vs. Aliens' is a close encounter of the awesome kind
Movies // 2 days ago
Beyond Fest movie review: 'Kids vs. Aliens' is a close encounter of the awesome kind
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8 (UPI) -- "Kids vs. Aliens" delivers exactly what it promises, with an endearing, homemade feel and awesome carnage.
Beyond Fest movie review: 'Sick' twists pandemic for slasher thrills
Movies // 2 days ago
Beyond Fest movie review: 'Sick' twists pandemic for slasher thrills
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8 (UPI) -- "Sick" is a COVID-19 pandemic-set and themed slasher movie, and it works as both.
'Bring It On' horror movie challenged Kerri Medders in two ways
Movies // 3 days ago
'Bring It On' horror movie challenged Kerri Medders in two ways
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Star Kerri Meders and director Karen Lam discuss how they made "Bring It On: Cheer or Die" both a horror movie and a "Bring It On" movie.
'Falling for Christmas' trailer: Lindsay Lohan plays heiress in new rom-com
Movies // 3 days ago
'Falling for Christmas' trailer: Lindsay Lohan plays heiress in new rom-com
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- "Falling for Christmas," a holiday romantic comedy starring Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet, is coming to Netflix in November.
'Super Mario Bros. Movie' teaser: Chris Pratt, Jack Black voice Mario, Bowser
Movies // 3 days ago
'Super Mario Bros. Movie' teaser: Chris Pratt, Jack Black voice Mario, Bowser
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," an animated film based on Nintendo's "Mario" video game franchise, will open in theaters in 2023.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judy Tenuta, comedian known as 'Love Goddess,' dies at 72
Judy Tenuta, comedian known as 'Love Goddess,' dies at 72
Michael J. Fox says his mom Phyllis, 92, has died
Michael J. Fox says his mom Phyllis, 92, has died
Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik on hosting 'Jeopardy!': 'There's no imitating' Alex Trebek
Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik on hosting 'Jeopardy!': 'There's no imitating' Alex Trebek
Sara Wolfkind: 'Grimcutty' explores horror of parental power
Sara Wolfkind: 'Grimcutty' explores horror of parental power
William Shatner: Saving the Earth 'is my calling'
William Shatner: Saving the Earth 'is my calling'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement