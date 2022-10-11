Trending
'Enola Holmes 2' trailer: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill team up

By Annie Martin
Millie Bobby Brown reprises teenage detective Enola Holmes in "Enola Holmes 2." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Enola Holmes 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the mystery film Tuesday featuring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill.

Enola Holmes 2 is a sequel to the 2020 film Enola Holmes. The movies are based on the Nancy Springer book series, which follows Enola Holmes, the teenage sister of detective Sherlock Holmes.

The trailer shows Enola (Brown) and Sherlock (Cavill) team up on their respective cases, which appear to be intertwined.

"Fresh off the triumph of solving her first case, Enola Holmes follows in the footsteps of her famous brother, Sherlock, and opens her own agency -- only to find that life as a female detective-for-hire isn't as easy as it seems. Resigned to accepting the cold realities of adulthood, she is about to close shop when a penniless matchstick girl offers Enola her first official job: to find her missing sister. But this case proves to be far more puzzling than expected, as Enola is thrown into a dangerous new world -- from London's sinister factories and colorful music halls, to the highest echelons of society and 221B Baker Street itself," an official description reads.

Louis Partridge, Adeel Akhtar, Susie Wokoma, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, David Thewlis and Helena Bonham Carter also star.

Netflix released photos for the sequel in August that show Enola on the move.

Enola Holmes 2 premieres Nov. 4 on Netflix.

Brown also plays Eleven on the Netflix series Stranger Things, while Cavill portrays Geralt of Rivia on The Witcher.

