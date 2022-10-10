Trending
Oct. 10, 2022 / 11:27 AM

'Wendell & Wild' trailer: Jordan Peele voices demon in stop-motion film

By Annie Martin
Jordan Peele co-wrote and stars in the stop-motion animated film "Wendell & Wild." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jordan Peele co-wrote and stars in the stop-motion animated film "Wendell & Wild." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Wendell & Wild.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the stop-motion animated film Monday featuring Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key.

Wendell & Wild is a horror-comedy written by Peele and Henry Selick and directed by Selick (The Nightmare Before Christmas, Coraline).

The film follows Kat (Lyric Ross), a teenage girl who discovers she's a "Hell Maiden." The character must confront her personal demons, Wendell (Key) and Wild (Peele), after they trick her into bringing them from the underworld into the land of the living.

Angela Bassett, James Hong, Ving Rhames, Sam Zelaya and Tamara Smart also have roles.

Netflix released a teaser trailer in September that shows Kat embark on a green-tinged vision quest.

Wendell & Wild premieres Oct. 28 on Netflix.

Key and Peele are frequent collaborators who previously starred together on the Comedy Central series Key & Peele.

