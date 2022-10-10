Trending
Oct. 10, 2022 / 2:02 PM

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' begins production in Australia

By Annie Martin
Owen Teague will star in the new film "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/3171067f1555f43e8add7c67aa549cbe/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Production is underway on the new film Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

The new installment in the Planet of the Apes reboot film series has started filming at Disney Studios Australia, formerly Fox Studios Australia, in Sydney, Australia.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is a sequel to War for the Planet of the Apes, released in 2017. The reboot series also includes Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014).

The Planet of the Apes franchise is based on the Pierre Boulle novel. The original film adaptation was released in 1968 and was followed by four sequels released in the 1970s.

The franchise takes place in a world where humans and intelligent apes clash for control.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is written by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver and Patrick Aison, and directed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner). Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Peter Macon, Eka Darville and Kevin Durand star.

The film will receive $17 million AUD ($10 million) in support from the Australian government, along with funding from Screen NSW's "Made in NSW" fund. The project will provide more than 400 local jobs and inject $128 million AUD ($80 million) into the Australian economy.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will open in theaters in 2024.

