'Super Mario Bros. Movie' teaser: Chris Pratt, Jack Black voice Mario, Bowser

1/5

Chris Pratt voices Mario in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Nintendo is giving a glimpse of the new film The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The video game company released a teaser trailer for the animated movie Thursday during a Nintendo Direct presentation. Advertisement

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is based on Nintendo's Mario video game franchise. The film follows Mario, an Italian plumber living in the Mushroom Kingdom.

Chris Pratt voices Mario, with Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

The trailer opens with Bowser (Black) and his army of Koopa Troopas face off with a kingdom of penguins. Bowser burns down the penguin's castle and takes control of a star power-up.

The scene then switches to Mario (Pratt), who meets Toad (Key) in a field of mushrooms in the Mushroom Kingdom.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is written by Matthew Fogel and directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic. The film opens in theaters April 7, 2023.