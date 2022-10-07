Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Oct. 7, 2022 / 8:39 AM

'Super Mario Bros. Movie' teaser: Chris Pratt, Jack Black voice Mario, Bowser

By Annie Martin
1/5
Chris Pratt voices Mario in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/042debaf8867c65aee55043d36e328d1/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Chris Pratt voices Mario in "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Nintendo is giving a glimpse of the new film The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The video game company released a teaser trailer for the animated movie Thursday during a Nintendo Direct presentation.

Advertisement

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is based on Nintendo's Mario video game franchise. The film follows Mario, an Italian plumber living in the Mushroom Kingdom.

Chris Pratt voices Mario, with Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

The trailer opens with Bowser (Black) and his army of Koopa Troopas face off with a kingdom of penguins. Bowser burns down the penguin's castle and takes control of a star power-up.

The scene then switches to Mario (Pratt), who meets Toad (Key) in a field of mushrooms in the Mushroom Kingdom.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is written by Matthew Fogel and directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic. The film opens in theaters April 7, 2023.

Advertisement

Read More

'The Last of Us' teaser trailer introduces HBO adaptation 'Genshin Impact' anime series in the works 'Monster High' trailer introduces Nickelodeon animated series What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Adam Faison endured 'grueling' 'Hellraiser' shoot
Movies // 5 hours ago
Adam Faison endured 'grueling' 'Hellraiser' shoot
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7 (UPI) -- "Hellraiser" actor Adam Faison discusses the behind-the-scenes process to convey his character's torture scene.
'Slumberland' trailer: Jason Momoa searches for treasure in 'world of dreams'
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Slumberland' trailer: Jason Momoa searches for treasure in 'world of dreams'
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- "Slumberland," a fantasy adventure film starring Jason Momoa and Marlow Barkley, is coming to Netflix in November.
Jennifer Lawrence is a soldier adjusting to civilian life in 'Causeway' trailer
Movies // 23 hours ago
Jennifer Lawrence is a soldier adjusting to civilian life in 'Causeway' trailer
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry star in "Causeway," a new film following journey of a soldier struggling to adjust to civilian life after suffering traumatic injuries in Afghanistan.
Jared Leto to star as late designer Karl Lagerfeld in biopic
Movies // 1 day ago
Jared Leto to star as late designer Karl Lagerfeld in biopic
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Jared Leto will next star as late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld in a biopic.
South Korean stars take center stage at Busan International Film Festival
Movies // 1 day ago
South Korean stars take center stage at Busan International Film Festival
BUSAN, South Korea, Oct. 5 (UPI) -- The Busan International Film Festival kicked off Wednesday at full capacity for the first time in three years, with a gala opening ceremony featuring stars on the red carpet and a packed audience of 5,000 fans.
Movie review: 'Hellraiser' remake is a puzzling violation of the franchise
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'Hellraiser' remake is a puzzling violation of the franchise
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Hulu's "Hellraiser" remake is overlong, inconsistent with the rules and still adds nothing to the vast horror mythology.
'The Wonder' trailer: Florence Pugh investigates the 'impossible'
Movies // 2 days ago
'The Wonder' trailer: Florence Pugh investigates the 'impossible'
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- "The Wonder," a period drama directed by Sebastián Lelio and starring Florence Pugh, is coming to Netflix in November.
Beyond Fest movie review: 'Triangle of Sadness' is the best movie of the year
Movies // 3 days ago
Beyond Fest movie review: 'Triangle of Sadness' is the best movie of the year
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Palme d'Or winner "Triangle of Sadness" is indeed the best movie of the year.
Beyond Fest movie review: 'Decision to Leave' is an engrossing obsession
Movies // 3 days ago
Beyond Fest movie review: 'Decision to Leave' is an engrossing obsession
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3 (UPI) -- "Decision to Leave" finds subtle new colors in the femme fatale/cop drama genre.
'Emancipation' teaser: Will Smith plays runaway slave in Apple TV+ film
Movies // 3 days ago
'Emancipation' teaser: Will Smith plays runaway slave in Apple TV+ film
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- "Emancipation," a new film directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Will Smith, is coming to theaters and Apple TV+ in December.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Korean series 'Glitch' brings sci-fi, suspense, sense of humor to Netflix
Korean series 'Glitch' brings sci-fi, suspense, sense of humor to Netflix
Garth Brooks invites Ashley McBryde to join Grand Ole Opry
Garth Brooks invites Ashley McBryde to join Grand Ole Opry
Joy-Anna Duggar expecting third child with Austin Forsyth
Joy-Anna Duggar expecting third child with Austin Forsyth
Jesse Lee Soffer thanks fans after 'Chicago P.D.' exit
Jesse Lee Soffer thanks fans after 'Chicago P.D.' exit
Hilary Swank expecting twins with Philip Schneider
Hilary Swank expecting twins with Philip Schneider
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement