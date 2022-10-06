Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Oct. 6, 2022 / 10:14 AM

Jennifer Lawrence is a soldier adjusting to civilian life in 'Causeway' trailer

By Doug Cunningham
1/5
Jennifer Lawrence attends the world premiere of "Causeway" at the Royal Alexandra Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, on September 10, 2022. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/ff825738d9a102c924ac88828b592803/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Jennifer Lawrence attends the world premiere of "Causeway" at the Royal Alexandra Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, on September 10, 2022. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Causeway, a new film set in New Orleans, follows the journey of a soldier struggling to adjust to civilian life after suffering traumatic injuries in Afghanistan.

At the film's Toronto Film Festival September premiere, Academy Award winner and the film's star Jennifer Lawrence was lauded for her performance as a military engineer dealing with a brain injury caused by an explosion.

Advertisement

Brian Tyree Henry co-stars in the military drama.

Apple Original Films has released a trailer of Causeway Thursday, which will be in select theaters and stream globally on Apple TV+ Nov. 4.

It's director Lila Neugebauer's first film, written by Ottesa Moshfegh, Luke Goebel and Elizabeth Sanders. The film tells the story of two strangers who become friends as they both navigate their journeys from grief to healing.

From the stage at the film's premiere in Toronto, Lawrence said, "I felt something in my gut when I read this, that immediate, 'We have to make this' [feeling]. I identify with that feeling of trying to find your home, to find where you have purpose."

Advertisement

The film was mostly shot before the pandemic in 2019, but took two more years to finish.

Lawrence's character has a painful and slow recovery and must relearn how to walk. As she retrains her memory after the traumatic brain injury she confronts memories of her childhood which forces her into a psychological new reckoning. Her friendship with James Aucoin, played by Brian Tyree Henry, helps both come to terms with their traumas.

According to Apple TV+ the film is "a quiet but devastating, and ultimately uplifting, story about coming to terms and moving forward."

Read More

Jennifer Lawrence felt like life 'started over' after son's birth 'Ghostwriter' Season 3 trailer features new cast, mystery 'Emancipation' teaser: Will Smith plays runaway slave in Apple TV+ film

Latest Headlines

'Slumberland' trailer: Jason Momoa searches for treasure in 'world of dreams'
Movies // 17 minutes ago
'Slumberland' trailer: Jason Momoa searches for treasure in 'world of dreams'
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- "Slumberland," a fantasy adventure film starring Jason Momoa and Marlow Barkley, is coming to Netflix in November.
Jared Leto to star as late designer Karl Lagerfeld in biopic
Movies // 3 hours ago
Jared Leto to star as late designer Karl Lagerfeld in biopic
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Jared Leto will next star as late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld in a biopic.
South Korean stars take center stage at Busan International Film Festival
Movies // 1 day ago
South Korean stars take center stage at Busan International Film Festival
BUSAN, South Korea, Oct. 5 (UPI) -- The Busan International Film Festival kicked off Wednesday at full capacity for the first time in three years, with a gala opening ceremony featuring stars on the red carpet and a packed audience of 5,000 fans.
Movie review: 'Hellraiser' remake is a puzzling violation of the franchise
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Hellraiser' remake is a puzzling violation of the franchise
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Hulu's "Hellraiser" remake is overlong, inconsistent with the rules and still adds nothing to the vast horror mythology.
'The Wonder' trailer: Florence Pugh investigates the 'impossible'
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Wonder' trailer: Florence Pugh investigates the 'impossible'
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- "The Wonder," a period drama directed by Sebastián Lelio and starring Florence Pugh, is coming to Netflix in November.
Beyond Fest movie review: 'Triangle of Sadness' is the best movie of the year
Movies // 2 days ago
Beyond Fest movie review: 'Triangle of Sadness' is the best movie of the year
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Palme d'Or winner "Triangle of Sadness" is indeed the best movie of the year.
Beyond Fest movie review: 'Decision to Leave' is an engrossing obsession
Movies // 2 days ago
Beyond Fest movie review: 'Decision to Leave' is an engrossing obsession
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3 (UPI) -- "Decision to Leave" finds subtle new colors in the femme fatale/cop drama genre.
'Emancipation' teaser: Will Smith plays runaway slave in Apple TV+ film
Movies // 2 days ago
'Emancipation' teaser: Will Smith plays runaway slave in Apple TV+ film
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- "Emancipation," a new film directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Will Smith, is coming to theaters and Apple TV+ in December.
'Falling for Christmas' poster teases Lindsay Lohan romantic comedy
Movies // 2 days ago
'Falling for Christmas' poster teases Lindsay Lohan romantic comedy
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- "Falling for Christmas," a new holiday romantic comedy starring Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet, is coming to Netflix in November.
'Lady Chatterley's Lover' photos: Emma Corrin, Jack O'Connell star in Netflix adaptation
Movies // 2 days ago
'Lady Chatterley's Lover' photos: Emma Corrin, Jack O'Connell star in Netflix adaptation
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- "Lady Chatterley's Lover," a new film based on the D.H. Lawrence novel, is coming to Netflix in December.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Reports: Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen hire divorce attorneys
Reports: Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen hire divorce attorneys
Tia Mowry files for divorce from Cory Hardrict
Tia Mowry files for divorce from Cory Hardrict
Miguel, wife Nazanin Mandi headed for divorce
Miguel, wife Nazanin Mandi headed for divorce
Hilary Swank expecting twins with Philip Schneider
Hilary Swank expecting twins with Philip Schneider
South Korean stars take center stage at Busan International Film Festival
South Korean stars take center stage at Busan International Film Festival
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement