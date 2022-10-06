Trending
Movies
Oct. 6, 2022

'Slumberland' trailer: Jason Momoa searches for treasure in 'world of dreams'

By Annie Martin
Jason Momoa stars in the fantasy adventure film "Slumberland." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/50e728513845f0c3318396d3656e0c13/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Jason Momoa stars in the fantasy adventure film "Slumberland." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Slumberland.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the fantasy adventure film Thursday featuring Jason Momoa and Marlow Barkley.

Slumberland is based on the Winsor McCay comic Little Nemo in Slumberland. The film follows Nema (Barkley), a young girl who befriends Flip (Momoa), an outlaw from the magical world of Slumberland.

The trailer shows Flip welcome Nema to the "world of dreams" and take her on a treasure hunt.

"Jason Momoa plays 'Flip' an eccentric outlaw on a mission to help a young girl travel through dreams and flee nightmares, in hopes of reuniting with her father," an official description reads.

Slumberland is written by David Guion and Michael Handelman and directed by Francis Lawrence. Chris O'Dowd, Kyle Chandler and Weruche Opia also star.

The film premieres Nov. 18 on Netflix.

Momoa is known for playing Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones and Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, in the DC Extended Universe.

