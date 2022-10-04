Trending
'The Wonder' trailer: Florence Pugh investigates the 'impossible'

By Annie Martin
"The Wonder," a period drama directed by Sebastián Lelio and starring Florence Pugh, is coming to Netflix in November. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/d89571d4106fadeb0d2de9f4afe61395/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Wonder.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the period drama Tuesday featuring Florence Pugh.

The Wonder is based on the Emma Donoghue novel of the same name. Donoghue co-wrote the script with Alice Birch and Sebastián Lelio, with Lelio (Gloria, A Fantastic Woman) as director.

The new film follows Lib Wright (Pugh), an English nurse who is called upon to investigate the "impossible" -- a young Irish girl, Anna (Kila Lord Cassidy), who claims to have not eaten for four months.

Tom Burke, Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy, Toby Jones, Ciarán Hinds and Dermot Crowley also have roles.

The Wonder had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival in September. The film opens in select theaters Nov. 2 before it starts streaming Nov. 16 on Netflix.

Pugh also stars in the psychological thriller film Don't Worry Darling, released in September.

