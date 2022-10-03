Trending
'Falling for Christmas' poster teases Lindsay Lohan romantic comedy

By Annie Martin
Lindsay Lohan stars in the new holiday romantic comedy "Falling for Christmas." File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/0acb21d01ed9ce614a134f8ff281e574/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Lindsay Lohan stars in the new holiday romantic comedy "Falling for Christmas." File Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/UPI

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new film Falling for Christmas.

The streaming service shared a poster for the holiday romantic comedy Monday featuring Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet.

The poster shows Lohan and Overstreet posing in front of a wintery background that includes Christmas trees and a ski resort.

Falling for Christmas follows a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress (Lohan) who gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.

The film is written by Jeff Bonnett and Ron Oliver and directed by Janeen Damian, and marks Lohan's first major project in recent years.

Falling for Christmas premieres Nov. 10 on Netflix.

Lohan will also star in the Netflix romantic comedy Irish Wish, which is part of the additional two-picture deal she signed with the streaming service in March.

Lohan is known for such films as Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen and Mean Girls, while Overstreet played Sam Evans on Glee.

