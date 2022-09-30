Trending
Movies
Sept. 30, 2022 / 11:09 AM

'Armor Wars': Marvel to redevelop Don Cheadle series as film

By Annie Martin
1/5
Marvel will change its Disney+ series "Armor Wars" with Don Cheadle into a new feature film. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/eca400e2969017d5be2d3f7069d7dd61/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Marvel is changing up its Armor Wars series.

The Hollywood Reporter said Thursday that the studio will redevelop the Disney+ series with Don Cheadle into a feature film.

Sources said the studio was committed to telling the story the right way and realized the project was better suited for film. The movie will now be released in theaters.

Cheadle, who was to reprise James "Rhodey" Rhodes, aka War Machine, in Armor Wars, remains on board, along with Yassir Lester, who was to be head writer on the series.

The series was expected to begin production in 2023. With the change, the project is expected to be pushed further down the development slate.

Disney confirmed the news to The Wrap.

Armor Wars is based on a seven-issue Iron Man comic series published in 1987. The film will see Rhodes (Cheadle) deal with "Tony Stark's worst nightmare" as his armor technology falls into the wrong hands.

Fall reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV George and Amal Clooney host star-studded Albie Awards Met Gala to honor Karl Lagerfeld with 2023 theme What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

