'Good House' star Sigourney Weaver: It's not hard to love Kevin Kline

"Dave" co-stars Kevin Kline and Sigourney Weaver reunite for the new film, "The Good House," opening in theaters Friday. Photo courtesy of Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions

NEW YORK, Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Ghostbusters, Working Girl and Avatar legend Sigourney Weaver says she felt safe diving into deep emotional waters in the dramedy film, The Good House, because she had her close friend and former Dave co-star Kevin Kline by her side. "We do go back pretty far, and we've worked together before. I totally trust Kevin," Weaver told UPI in a Zoom interview Monday. Advertisement

"This was a big part for me, and I felt like I was on a trapeze. When I let go, I knew that Kevin would be there to catch me. So, I really appreciated him doing that. It was so much fun. It's also Kevin Kline. It's not hard to be in love with Kevin Kline."

In theaters Friday, the adaptation of Ann Leary's novel stars Weaver as Hildy Good, a successful real estate agent who turns to alcohol as she fends off competitors, financially supporting her two adult daughters and ex-husband in the New England seaside town in which her family has lived for more than 300 years.

Kline plays local contractor Frank Getchell, the high-school sweetheart Hildy finally decides to give a second chance. Rebecca Henderson, Molly Brown, David Rasche, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney and Beverly D'Angelo co-star.

"It was about an older woman. from her point of view. who is very funny -- that never happens. So, I felt so lucky right away," said Weaver, 72.

"You meet this woman who has been at the top of her game, worked very hard her whole life and taken care of everybody else, and suddenly everything's slipping through her fingers," she said. "Her husband's dumped her, her kids have sent her to rehab and she may be losing her business -- and she's pissed."

The actress said she could relate to Hildy because she, too, is always ready to lend a hand, but loathes asking for help when she herself needs it.

"No wonder she turns to alcohol and her dogs because no one else is really there for her. She won't let them be," Weaver said of Hildy, who not only constantly helps her family, but rushes to aid her clients and neighbors, as well.

"Finally, she lets Kevin Kline in, as Frank, her high school boyfriend. She becomes vulnerable enough to let in this man, and that makes such a huge difference in her life."

Hildy speaks directly to the audience throughout the film to clue them in on what she is thinking.

"She breaks the fourth wall and takes the audience into her confidence and tells them what's really going on and the contrast between the public Hildy, who is really put together and very confident, and the private Hildy, who is much more fun even though she is at home kicking back opening up a bottle of forbidden pinot noir," Weaver said.

Early in the story, Hildy's drinking is played for laughs, and she seems to have it under control. But as the stress ratchets up, she is seen as sloppy and unreliable.

"In the beginning, I hope the audience can enjoy her getting loaded a little bit because she does work so hard," Weaver said of finding humor in a serious situation.

"All she wants at the end of the day is to put her feet up, unbutton her bra and just have a few sips. Who could begrudge her that?"

Playing someone so deeply rooted in a specific place, a woman who knows the town and everything about the people in it was appealing, too, Weaver said.

"Her ancestor was Sarah Good, who was one of the Salem witches, and there is a rumor around town that Hildy is also a witch because she can see into people," she said.

"What is so interesting is that she is so smart, she's so perceptive about other people, but she's not very perceptive about herself. It's fascinating to me to see someone as smart as Hildy become that deluded about her own situation.

"I think that also resonated for me -- these smart people who can't see what they are doing to themselves until it is too late."

Weaver said she admired Hildy despite her flaws.

"I loved hanging out with Hildy. She's really good company and I rooted for Hildy," she said. "You want her to be OK."