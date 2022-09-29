Trending
Sept. 29, 2022 / 6:37 AM

Kevin Bacon joins cast of Netflix's 'Beverly Hills Cop' sequel

By Karen Butler
1/5
Kevin Bacon introduces performers at the 3rd annual God's Love We Deliver Love Rocks NYC! Benefit Concert at the Beacon Theatre in New York City in 2019. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- City on a Hill, Mystic River and Footloose star Kevin Bacon has signed up for a role in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley.

Netflix confirmed Bacon's casting Wednesday, but it did not say who he would be playing.

The streaming service is also keeping plot details for the action-comedy under wraps.

Mark Molloy is directing the movie, based on a screenplay by Will Beall.

The film is now in production.

Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchot are reprising their roles from the Beverly Hills Cop franchise.

The original 1984 blockbuster starred Murphy as Foley, a streetwise Detroit police officer investigating the murder of his best friend in the posh California city.

The movie was followed by two sequels, released in 1987 and 1994.

