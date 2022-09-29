Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Sept. 29, 2022 / 11:10 AM

'Stars at Noon' trailer: Margaret Qualley, Joe Alwyn find romance, danger

By Annie Martin
1/5
Margaret Qualley stars in the romantic thriller "Stars at Noon. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/6884f7bc88462e572b41f977e6af4078/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Margaret Qualley stars in the romantic thriller "Stars at Noon. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- A24 is giving a glimpse of the new film Stars at Noon.

The studio shared a trailer for the romantic thriller film Thursday featuring Margaret Qualley and Joe Alwyn.

Advertisement

Stars at Noon is based on the Denis Johnson novel of the same name. The film adaptation follows Trish (Qualley), an American journalist who finds romance and danger with Daniel (Alwyn), a mysterious British businessman, in Nicaragua.

Benny Safdie, Danny Ramirez and John C. Reilly also star.

Stars at Noon is written by Claire Denis, Léa Mysius and Andrew Litvack and directed by Denis (High Life, Both Sides of the Blade).

The film was selected to compete for the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival in May and won the Grand Prix.

Stars at Noon opens in theaters Oct. 14 and will start streaming Oct. 28 on Hulu.

Qualley is known for the series The Leftovers and Maid, while Alwyn recently starred in the Hulu adaptation of Conversations with Friends.

Read More

Fall reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV 'Spoiler Alert' trailer: Jim Parsons, Ben Aldridge bring 'love story' to life Lily Collins wraps filming on 'Emily in Paris' Season 3: 'Proud doesn't even do it justice' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Spoiler Alert' trailer: Jim Parsons, Ben Aldridge bring 'love story' to life
Movies // 52 minutes ago
'Spoiler Alert' trailer: Jim Parsons, Ben Aldridge bring 'love story' to life
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- "Spoiler Alert," a new film based on the Michael Ausiello memoir, will open in theaters in December.
Movie review: 'Hocus Pocus 2' is a cute witch comedy sequel
Movies // 2 hours ago
Movie review: 'Hocus Pocus 2' is a cute witch comedy sequel
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29 (UPI) -- "Hocus Pocus 2" continues the witch hijinks with a fun modern perspective.
Kevin Bacon joins cast of Netflix's 'Beverly Hills Cop' sequel
Movies // 4 hours ago
Kevin Bacon joins cast of Netflix's 'Beverly Hills Cop' sequel
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Kevin Bacon has signed up for a role in "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley."
'Good House' star Sigourney Weaver: It's not hard to love Kevin Kline
Movies // 8 hours ago
'Good House' star Sigourney Weaver: It's not hard to love Kevin Kline
NEW YORK, Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Sigourney Weaver says she felt safe diving into deep emotional waters in the dramedy film, "The Good House," because she had her close friend and former "Dave" co-star Kevin Kline by her side.
Beyond Fest movie review: 'Banshees of Inisherin' finds poignancy in dark comedy
Movies // 11 hours ago
Beyond Fest movie review: 'Banshees of Inisherin' finds poignancy in dark comedy
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29 (UPI) -- "The Banshees of Inisherin" take a darkly comic look at what happens when grown ups (Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell) stop being friends.
'My Father's Dragon' trailer brings children's book to life
Movies // 23 hours ago
'My Father's Dragon' trailer brings children's book to life
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- "My Father's Dragon," an animated film from "The Secret of Kells" studio Cartoon Saloon and featuring Jacob Tremblay and Gaten Matarazzo, is coming to Netflix.
Hugh Jackman's Wolverine joining Ryan Reynolds in 'Deadpool 3'
Movies // 1 day ago
Hugh Jackman's Wolverine joining Ryan Reynolds in 'Deadpool 3'
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Ryan Reynolds announced on social media that Hugh Jackman has agreed to play Wolverine one more time in "Deadpool 3," coming Sept. 2024.
'Game of Love' trailer: 'Desires are dangerous' in Bella Thorne film
Movies // 1 day ago
'Game of Love' trailer: 'Desires are dangerous' in Bella Thorne film
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- "Game of Love," a romantic drama starring Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo, is slated for release in October.
'Halloween Ends' trailer: Jamie Lee Curtis makes 'last stand' as Laurie
Movies // 1 day ago
'Halloween Ends' trailer: Jamie Lee Curtis makes 'last stand' as Laurie
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- "Halloween Ends," a new horror film starring Jamie Lee Curtis, is coming to theaters and Peacock in October.
'Aftersun' trailer: Paul Mescal, Frankie Corio play father and daughter
Movies // 2 days ago
'Aftersun' trailer: Paul Mescal, Frankie Corio play father and daughter
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- "Aftersun," a new film directed by Charlotte Wells and starring Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio, will open in theaters in October.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Unsolved Mysteries': Netflix unveils Volume 3 episode titles
'Unsolved Mysteries': Netflix unveils Volume 3 episode titles
Grammy-winning rapper Coolio dead at 59
Grammy-winning rapper Coolio dead at 59
'Jeopardy!' winner Amy Schneider marries Genevieve Davis
'Jeopardy!' winner Amy Schneider marries Genevieve Davis
Katie Couric goes public with breast cancer diagnosis
Katie Couric goes public with breast cancer diagnosis
TV review: 'Chucky' Season 2 takes mythology to satisfying, unpredictable places
TV review: 'Chucky' Season 2 takes mythology to satisfying, unpredictable places
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement