'Stars at Noon' trailer: Margaret Qualley, Joe Alwyn find romance, danger

Margaret Qualley stars in the romantic thriller "Stars at Noon. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- A24 is giving a glimpse of the new film Stars at Noon. The studio shared a trailer for the romantic thriller film Thursday featuring Margaret Qualley and Joe Alwyn. Advertisement

Stars at Noon is based on the Denis Johnson novel of the same name. The film adaptation follows Trish (Qualley), an American journalist who finds romance and danger with Daniel (Alwyn), a mysterious British businessman, in Nicaragua.

Benny Safdie, Danny Ramirez and John C. Reilly also star.

Stars at Noon is written by Claire Denis, Léa Mysius and Andrew Litvack and directed by Denis (High Life, Both Sides of the Blade).

The film was selected to compete for the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival in May and won the Grand Prix.

Stars at Noon opens in theaters Oct. 14 and will start streaming Oct. 28 on Hulu.

Qualley is known for the series The Leftovers and Maid, while Alwyn recently starred in the Hulu adaptation of Conversations with Friends.