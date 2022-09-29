'Spoiler Alert' trailer: Jim Parsons, Ben Aldridge bring 'love story' to life

1/5

Jim Parsons stars in "Spoiler Alert," a new film based on the Michael Ausiello memoir. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Focus Features is giving a glimpse of the new film Spoiler Alert. The studio shared a trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge. Advertisement

Spoiler Alert is based on the Michael Ausiello memoir of the same name, which recounts Ausiello's romance with Kit Cowan, a photographer who is diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The film adaptation is described as "a heartwarming, funny and life-affirming story of how Michael and Kit's relationship is transformed and deepened when one of them falls ill."

Parsons and Aldridge play Ausiello and Cowan, respectively, with Sally Field and Bill Irwin as Cowan's parents.

Spoiler Alert is written by David Marshall Grant and Dan Savage and directed by Michael Showalter (The Big Sick, Search Party). The film opens in theaters Dec. 2.

Parsons is known for playing Sheldon on The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon, while Aldridge portrays Thomas Wayne on Pennyworth.