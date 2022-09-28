Trending
'My Father's Dragon' trailer brings children's book to life

By Annie Martin
Gaten Matarazzo voices Boris the Dragon in the new film "My Father's Dragon." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/f9dc73c50deff8ea66f3100321a791a0/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Gaten Matarazzo voices Boris the Dragon in the new film "My Father's Dragon."

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film My Father's Dragon.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the animated film Wednesday.

My Father's Dragon is based on the Ruth Stiles Gannett children's book of the same name. The story follows Elmer Elevator (Jacob Tremblay), a boy who befriends Boris (Gaten Matarazzo), a baby dragon.

"Struggling to cope after a move to the city with his mother, Elmer runs away in search of Wild Island and a young dragon who waits to be rescued. Elmer's adventures introduce him to ferocious beasts, a mysterious island and the friendship of a lifetime," an official description reads.

The voice cast also includes Dianne West, Rita Moreno, Chris O'Dowd, Judy Greer, Alan Cumming, Whoopi Goldberg and Ian McShane.

My Father's Dragon hails from Cartoon Saloon, a studio known for The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea and other animated films. The new movie is directed by Cartoon Saloon co-founder Nora Twomey.

My Father's Dragon will have its world premiere Oct. 8 at the BFI London Film Festival and start streaming Nov. 11 on Netflix.

