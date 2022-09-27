Trending
Sept. 27, 2022 / 1:08 PM

'Game of Love' trailer: 'Desires are dangerous' in Bella Thorne film

By Annie Martin
Bella Thorne stars in the romantic drama "Game of Love." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/cf3e2eda31ec76f5c29f940b68703078/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Bella Thorne stars in the romantic drama "Game of Love." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Vertical Entertainment is giving a glimpse of the new film Game of Love.

The studio shared a trailer for the romantic drama film Tuesday featuring Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo.

Game of Love follows Vivien (Thorne) and Roy (Mascolo), a couple who travel to Roy's childhood home in Sicily to prepare for the sale of his family estate.

"During the visit, a mysterious woman arrives and befriends Vivien, much to Roy's displeasure. Tensions build and lines are crossed as secrets from Roy's past force the couple to face aspects of their relationship they did not know existed," an official synopsis reads.

Game of Love is directed by Elisa Amoruso. The film will be released on video on demand Oct. 14.

Thorne is known for the Disney Channel series Shake It Up and the Freeform series Famous in Love. She presently stars on the Amazon Prime Video series Paradise City.

