Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Sept. 26, 2022 / 11:59 AM

'White Noise': Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle appear in character posters

By Annie Martin
1/5
Adam Driver attends the Venice Film Festival premiere of "White Noise" in August. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/9ea21faba62187673ba5694be70ba34d/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Adam Driver attends the Venice Film Festival premiere of "White Noise" in August. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new film White Noise.

The streaming service shared character posters for the apocalyptic black comedy film Monday.

Advertisement

The posters feature cast members Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle. The trio appear in front of retro-style ads for "Fresh Existential Dread," "Nitrate Infused Impending Doom" and "Crippling State of Anxiety."

"'Let's enjoy these aimless days while we can,'" the caption reads.

White Noise is based on the Don DeLillo novel of the same name. The film is written and directed by Noah Baumbach (The Squid and the Whale, Marriage Story) and also stars Raffey Cassidy, André Benjamin, Alessandro Nivola and Jodie Turner-Smith.

The new movie tells the "at once hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic" story of Professor Jack Gladney (Driver), a Hitler studies professor at a liberal arts college, who struggles with the concept of death.

Advertisement

"White Noise dramatizes a contemporary American family's attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love and death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world," an official description reads.

White Noise premiered at the Venice Film Festival in August. The film opens in theaters and premieres Dec. 30 on Netflix.

Read More

'White Noise' teaser: Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig star in Noah Baumbach film 'The Calling' photos introduce new David E. Kelley series 'Elite' Season 6 coming to Netflix in November What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Munsters' makeup transformed Jeff Daniel Phillips, Daniel Roebuck
Movies // 9 hours ago
'Munsters' makeup transformed Jeff Daniel Phillips, Daniel Roebuck
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Jeff Daniel Phillips and Daniel Roebuck discuss their portrayals of Herman and Grandpa Munster in the new movie "The Munsters."
'Don't Worry Darling' tops North American box office with $19.2M
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Don't Worry Darling' tops North American box office with $19.2M
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- "Don't Worry Darling" is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $19.2 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Saoirse Ronan to star in World War II epic 'Blitz' for Apple TV+
Movies // 3 days ago
Saoirse Ronan to star in World War II epic 'Blitz' for Apple TV+
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Saoirse Ronan has signed on to star in Steve McQueen's World War II drama "Blitz."
Fall reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV
Movies // 3 days ago
Fall reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- "Blonde," "The School for Good and Evil," "All Quiet on the Western Front," "My Policeman" and other books are being adapted for film and television this fall.
Movie review: 'Bros' has laughs, heart and poignant surprises
Movies // 3 days ago
Movie review: 'Bros' has laughs, heart and poignant surprises
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23 (UPI) -- "Bros" has all the comedy and heart you want in a rom-com, but co-writer/star Billy Eichner has a few more surprises layered in the film too.
'Wicked' director confirms casting of 'Bridgerton' actor Jonathan Bailey
Movies // 4 days ago
'Wicked' director confirms casting of 'Bridgerton' actor Jonathan Bailey
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Director Jon M. Chu has confirmed that "Bridgerton" actor Jonathan Bailey will play a pivotal role in his upcoming two-part movie musical, "Wicked."
More 'Beverly Hills Cop' vets return for 'Axel Foley' flick
Movies // 4 days ago
More 'Beverly Hills Cop' vets return for 'Axel Foley' flick
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchot have signed on to reprise their roles in the action-comedy, "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley."
William Moseley: 'Raven's Hollow' shows human side of 'mad genius' Poe
Movies // 4 days ago
William Moseley: 'Raven's Hollow' shows human side of 'mad genius' Poe
NEW YORK, Sept. 22 (UPI) -- William Moseley says he leaped at the opportunity to play Edgar Allen Poe in "Raven's Hollow" because the film shows the American author as he's never been depicted before.
Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles attend 'Don't Worry Darling' screening in New York
Movies // 6 days ago
Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles attend 'Don't Worry Darling' screening in New York
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles and Gemma Chan attended a Q&A and screening of their film "Don't Worry Darling" in New York.
Alison Sweeney signs multi-picture deal with Hallmark: 'So grateful'
Movies // 6 days ago
Alison Sweeney signs multi-picture deal with Hallmark: 'So grateful'
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- "Days of Our Lives" actress Alison Sweeney will star in and produce new films for Hallmark Media.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Robin Wright files for divorce from third husband Clément Giraudet
Robin Wright files for divorce from third husband Clément Giraudet
Hilaria Baldwin gives birth to 7th child with Alec Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin gives birth to 7th child with Alec Baldwin
Taylor Hale wins 'Big Brother' Season 24; show renewed for Season 25
Taylor Hale wins 'Big Brother' Season 24; show renewed for Season 25
Post Malone hospitalized week after stage fall
Post Malone hospitalized week after stage fall
'Prison Break,' 'Lost in Space' producer Zack Estrin dead at 51
'Prison Break,' 'Lost in Space' producer Zack Estrin dead at 51
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement