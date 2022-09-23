Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Sept. 23, 2022 / 8:21 AM

Saoirse Ronan to star in World War II epic 'Blitz' for Apple TV+

By Karen Butler
1/5
Saoirse Ronan is set to star in "Blitz" for writer-director Steve McQueen. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/72acaa9e38801b3dfae5e32aa76e0dc4/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Saoirse Ronan is set to star in "Blitz" for writer-director Steve McQueen. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Atonement, Brooklyn and Little Women star Saoirse Ronan has signed on to star in Steve McQueen's World War II drama Blitz.

Production on the New Regency and Apple TV+ film is set to begin later this year.

Advertisement

It is based on an original idea from writer-director McQueen.

McQueen previously worked with production company New Regency on his celebrated films, 12 Years a Slave and Widows.

No other casting has been announced yet and details about the character Ronan will play had not been disclosed.

Grand Budapest Hotel alum Ronan will also soon be seen in Foe and See How They Run.

Read More

William Moseley: 'Raven's Hollow' shows human side of 'mad genius' Poe Raymond Lee: Every 'Quantum Leap' episode checks a box on my 'bucket list' Samantha Morton connected to humble origins of 'Serpent Queen' Emmy Raver-Lampman: 'Central Park' opening doors for diversity in animation

Latest Headlines

Fall reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV
Movies // 6 hours ago
Fall reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- "Blonde," "The School for Good and Evil," "All Quiet on the Western Front," "My Policeman" and other books are being adapted for film and television this fall.
Movie review: 'Bros' has laughs, heart and poignant surprises
Movies // 6 hours ago
Movie review: 'Bros' has laughs, heart and poignant surprises
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23 (UPI) -- "Bros" has all the comedy and heart you want in a rom-com, but co-writer/star Billy Eichner has a few more surprises layered in the film too.
'Wicked' director confirms casting of 'Bridgerton' actor Jonathan Bailey
Movies // 1 day ago
'Wicked' director confirms casting of 'Bridgerton' actor Jonathan Bailey
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Director Jon M. Chu has confirmed that "Bridgerton" actor Jonathan Bailey will play a pivotal role in his upcoming two-part movie musical, "Wicked."
More 'Beverly Hills Cop' vets return for 'Axel Foley' flick
Movies // 1 day ago
More 'Beverly Hills Cop' vets return for 'Axel Foley' flick
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchot have signed on to reprise their roles in the action-comedy, "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley."
William Moseley: 'Raven's Hollow' shows human side of 'mad genius' Poe
Movies // 1 day ago
William Moseley: 'Raven's Hollow' shows human side of 'mad genius' Poe
NEW YORK, Sept. 22 (UPI) -- William Moseley says he leaped at the opportunity to play Edgar Allen Poe in "Raven's Hollow" because the film shows the American author as he's never been depicted before.
Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles attend 'Don't Worry Darling' screening in New York
Movies // 2 days ago
Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles attend 'Don't Worry Darling' screening in New York
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles and Gemma Chan attended a Q&A and screening of their film "Don't Worry Darling" in New York.
Alison Sweeney signs multi-picture deal with Hallmark: 'So grateful'
Movies // 3 days ago
Alison Sweeney signs multi-picture deal with Hallmark: 'So grateful'
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- "Days of Our Lives" actress Alison Sweeney will star in and produce new films for Hallmark Media.
Nicholas Galitzine joins Anne Hathaway in 'The Idea of You' adaptation
Movies // 3 days ago
Nicholas Galitzine joins Anne Hathaway in 'The Idea of You' adaptation
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- "Purple Hearts" actor Nicholas Galitzine will star in "The Idea of You" at Prime Video, a new film based on the Robinne Lee novel.
'Woman King' tops North American box office with $19M
Movies // 4 days ago
'Woman King' tops North American box office with $19M
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- "The Woman King," starring Viola Davis, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $19 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Report: Woody Allen says he will focus on writing, not film in the future
Movies // 4 days ago
Report: Woody Allen says he will focus on writing, not film in the future
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- The Spanish newspaper, La Vanguardia, quoted Oscar-winning filmmaker Woody Allen as saying in an interview that his next movie will likely be his last.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

TV review: 'Interview with the Vampire' stakes fresh territory in adaptation
TV review: 'Interview with the Vampire' stakes fresh territory in adaptation
Olivia Wilde laughs off 'Spitgate,' Florence Pugh feud rumors on 'Late Show'
Olivia Wilde laughs off 'Spitgate,' Florence Pugh feud rumors on 'Late Show'
'Drag Race UK' star Cherry Valentine dead at 28
'Drag Race UK' star Cherry Valentine dead at 28
'Heartstopper': Netflix adds new cast, begins production on Season 2
'Heartstopper': Netflix adds new cast, begins production on Season 2
Kim Kardashian, James Corden spoof 'House of the Dragon' in 'Late Late Show' skit
Kim Kardashian, James Corden spoof 'House of the Dragon' in 'Late Late Show' skit
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement