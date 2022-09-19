Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Sept. 19, 2022 / 1:01 PM

Nicholas Galitzine joins Anne Hathaway in 'The Idea of You' adaptation

By Annie Martin
1/5
Anne Hathaway will star in an adaptation of the Robinne Lee novel "The Idea of You." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/4bb466524a7f22b90a7fa9caf1bb5a29/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Anne Hathaway will star in an adaptation of the Robinne Lee novel "The Idea of You." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Nicholas Galitzine has joined the cast of the new film The Idea of You.

Amazon confirmed Monday that Galitzine, 27, will star with Anne Hathaway, 39, in the adaptation at Prime Video.

Advertisement

The Idea of You is based on the Robinne Lee novel, believed to be inspired by Harry Styles. The film follows Sophie (Hathaway), a 40-year-old divorced mother who meets and falls for Hayes Campbell (Galitzine), the 24-year-old lead singer of the hottest boy band on the planet, August Moon.

Jennifer Westfeldt (Kissing Jessica Stein) wrote the screenplay, with Michael Showalter (The Big Sick) as director. Cathy Schulman will produce for Welle Entertainment, which is developing the film with Amazon Studios.

The project will begin production in October.

Galitzine will also star in the Prime Video romantic comedy Red, White & Royal Blue, based on the Casey McQuiston novel.

Advertisement

The actor is known for starring in the 2021 film Cinderella and the Netflix romantic drama Purple Hearts.

Read More

Sofia Carson celebrates 'Purple Hearts' making Netflix all-time films list 'House of the Dragon' teaser introduces older Rhaenyra, Alicent Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle honor Queen Elizabeth with symbolic jewelry at funeral What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Alison Sweeney signs multi-picture deal with Hallmark: 'So grateful'
Movies // 49 minutes ago
Alison Sweeney signs multi-picture deal with Hallmark: 'So grateful'
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- "Days of Our Lives" actress Alison Sweeney will star in and produce new films for Hallmark Media.
'Woman King' tops North American box office with $19M
Movies // 21 hours ago
'Woman King' tops North American box office with $19M
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- "The Woman King," starring Viola Davis, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $19 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Report: Woody Allen says he will focus on writing, not film in the future
Movies // 1 day ago
Report: Woody Allen says he will focus on writing, not film in the future
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- The Spanish newspaper, La Vanguardia, quoted Oscar-winning filmmaker Woody Allen as saying in an interview that his next movie will likely be his last.
'Cobra Kai' co-creator says show team not involved in Sony's new 'Karate Kid' film
Movies // 1 day ago
'Cobra Kai' co-creator says show team not involved in Sony's new 'Karate Kid' film
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- "Cobra Kai" co-creator Jon Hurwitz says he, the cast and crew of the "Karate Kid" sequel series are not involved in the new "Karate Kid" movie Sony Pictures recently announced.
Sope Dirisu reacts to reveal of Keanu Reeves 'Constantine' sequel
Movies // 2 days ago
Sope Dirisu reacts to reveal of Keanu Reeves 'Constantine' sequel
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Sope Dirisu reacted Saturday to news that Keanu Reeves would star in the sequel to the 2005 sci-fi blockbuster, Constantine.
Movie review: 'Blonde' loses thread despite heartbreaking Ana de Armas performance
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Blonde' loses thread despite heartbreaking Ana de Armas performance
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17 (UPI) -- "Blonde" takes an avant-garde look at Marilyn Monroe's life, but still gets caught up in salacious scandal, undermining Ana de Armas's brilliant performance.
'Matriarch' added to Screamfest lineup
Movies // 4 days ago
'Matriarch' added to Screamfest lineup
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The Screamfest horror film festival announced its lineup on Thursday. The festival runs Oct. 11 - 20 in Los Angeles, Calif.
'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' trailer brings Stephen King novella to life
Movies // 4 days ago
'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' trailer brings Stephen King novella to life
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- "Mr. Harrigan's Phone," a new horror film starring Jaeden Martell and Donald Sutherland, is coming to Netflix.
Andrea Barber, Candace Cameron Bure to reunite on holiday movie
Movies // 4 days ago
Andrea Barber, Candace Cameron Bure to reunite on holiday movie
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Andrea Barber will star in "Christmas on Candy Cane Lane," a new holiday movie produced by her former "Full House" co-star Candace Cameron Bure.
'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' trailer: Naomi Ackie sings as Whitney Houston
Movies // 4 days ago
'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' trailer: Naomi Ackie sings as Whitney Houston
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" actress Naomi Ackie plays late singer Whitney Houston in the new biopic "I Wanna Dance with Somebody."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle honor Queen Elizabeth with symbolic jewelry at funeral
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle honor Queen Elizabeth with symbolic jewelry at funeral
Kate Winslet taken to hospital after fall on film set in Croatia
Kate Winslet taken to hospital after fall on film set in Croatia
'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31: How to watch, what to expect
'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31: How to watch, what to expect
Alan Alda, Mike Farrell mark 50th anniversary of 'MASH'
Alan Alda, Mike Farrell mark 50th anniversary of 'MASH'
Post Malone thanks fans for support after stage mishap
Post Malone thanks fans for support after stage mishap
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement