Sept. 18, 2022 / 9:52 AM

Report: Woody Allen says he will focus on writing, not film in the future

By Karen Butler
Woody Allen reportedly has said his next film will be his last. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- The Spanish newspaper, La Vanguardia, quoted Oscar-winning filmmaker Woody Allen as saying in an interview that his next movie will likely be his last.

"My idea, in principle, is not to make more movies and focus on writing, these stories and, well, now I'm thinking more of a novel," the 86-year-old auteur said in an article published Saturday to promote the publication of his short-story collection, Zero Gravity, in Spain.

"I imagine [the novel] will have a lot of humor because that's what comes naturally to me. But, if I had a very serious idea, I wouldn't hesitate to do the same thing I did in some of my films."

The U.S. entertainment news outlets Deadline and Variety, and British newspaper The Independent picked up the quote and ran headlines announcing Allen's retirement from cinema after he completes his upcoming 50th film, Wasp 22, which will take place in Paris.

Allen has not further addressed the matter.

Zero Gravity is to be published Sept. 27 by Alianza in Spain. it was published by Arcade and distributed by Simon & Schuster in the United States in June.

Allen, a New York icon, has been working in Europe in recent years since decades-old sexual abuse allegations by his daughter Dylan Farrow resurfaced, causing him to lose popularity among financiers, artists and audiences.

The filmmaker has denied any wrongdoing.

His movies include Bananas, Take the Money and Run, Annie Hall, Manhattan, Hannah and Her Sisters, Broadway Danny Rose, Bullets Over Broadway, Midnight in Paris, Match Point, Scoop, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, Blue Jasmine, Rifkin's Festival and Rainy Day in New York.

