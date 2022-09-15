Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Sept. 15, 2022 / 12:30 PM

'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' trailer: Naomi Ackie sings as Whitney Houston

By Annie Martin
Naomi Ackie plays late singer Whitney Houston in the new biopic "I Wanna Dance with Somebody." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/2c773b48c28a41b963acf8c81b58b96d/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Naomi Ackie plays late singer Whitney Houston in the new biopic "I Wanna Dance with Somebody." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film I Wanna Dance with Somebody.

The studio shared a trailer for the biopic Thursday featuring Naomi Ackie as late singer Whitney Houston.

Advertisement

The preview shows Houston (Ackie) perform for record producer Clive Davis (Stanley Tucci) for the first time. Houston is later seen performing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Super Bowl XXV in 1991.

Ashton Sanders co-stars as Bobby Brown, with Tamara Tunie as Cissy Houston, Nafessa Williams as Robyn Crawford and Clarke Peters as John Houston.

I Wanna Dance with Somebody explores the life and career of Houston, who died at age 48 in February 2012.

The film is written by Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody) and directed by Kasi Lemmons, with McCarten, Davis and Pat Houston as producers.

"All Whitney fans have an appetite for perfection when it comes to Whitney and her legacy," Pat Houston previously said. "To transform someone into a matchless icon is virtually impossible. But with careful consideration, Naomi Ackie was selected based on her quality performance and her deep commitment to emerging into the woman that we all loved. We look forward to taking this journey with her."

Advertisement

I Wanna Dance with Somebody opens in theaters Dec. 21.

Ackie is known for starring in the films Lady Macbeth and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Read More

Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson for Emmys bit after backlash Kim Kardashian sees herself dating scientist, doctor or attorney Nick Cannon celebrates birth of 9th child: 'An angel here on earth' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Ed Speleers, Jane Seymour to co-star with Lindsay Lohan in 'Irish Wish'
Movies // 4 hours ago
Ed Speleers, Jane Seymour to co-star with Lindsay Lohan in 'Irish Wish'
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- "Outlander" actors Ed Speleers and Alexander Vlahos and "The Kominsky Method" actress Jane Seymour have joined the cast of Lindsay Lohan's Netflix romantic comedy, "Irish Wish."
Marlon Wayans, Priah Ferguson fight spirits in 'Curse of Bridge Hollow'
Movies // 21 hours ago
Marlon Wayans, Priah Ferguson fight spirits in 'Curse of Bridge Hollow'
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Marlon Wayans and Priah Ferguson play a father and daughter fighting a mischievous spirit in the trailer for "The Curse of Bridge Hollow," released Wednesday by Netflix.
'The Stranger' trailer: Joel Edgerton gets close to suspected killer
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Stranger' trailer: Joel Edgerton gets close to suspected killer
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- "The Stranger," a crime-thriller film starring Joel Edgerton and Sean Harris, is coming to Netflix in October.
Movie review: 'Pearl' lets Mia Goth shine in bravura performance
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Pearl' lets Mia Goth shine in bravura performance
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13 (UPI) -- "Pearl," a prequel to "X," gives star Mia Goth full control over a cinematic vehicle, and it's enough to get the film through vague passages.
'Redeem Team' trailer revisits U.S. men's basketball Olympic win
Movies // 1 day ago
'Redeem Team' trailer revisits U.S. men's basketball Olympic win
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- "The Redeem Team," a new documentary exploring the U.S. men's basketball win at the Beijing Summer Olympics, is coming to Netflix.
William Shatner, William Friedkin, more attending Beyond Fest
Movies // 1 day ago
William Shatner, William Friedkin, more attending Beyond Fest
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Beyond Fest announced their slate for their 10th annual Los Angeles film festival from Sept. 27 - Oct. 11, including appearances by William Shatner, William Friedkin, Park Chan-wook and S.S. Ramajouli.
'The School for Good and Evil' trailer brings fantasy novel to life
Movies // 2 days ago
'The School for Good and Evil' trailer brings fantasy novel to life
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- "The School for Good and Evil," a new film based on the Soman Chainani novel and starring Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron, is coming to Netflix.
Mary Elizabeth Winstead supports Ewan McGregor at 'Raymond and Ray' premiere
Movies // 2 days ago
Mary Elizabeth Winstead supports Ewan McGregor at 'Raymond and Ray' premiere
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Ewan McGregor and his wife, actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead, attended the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of "Raymond and Ray."
'Clerks III' cast struggled to recreate original film
Movies // 2 days ago
'Clerks III' cast struggled to recreate original film
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Brian O'Halloran, Jeff Anderson and Jason Mewes discussed the intricacies of recreating scenes from 1994's "Clerks" in the new sequel "Clerks III."
'Goodnight Mommy' photos: Naomi Watts stars in horror film remake
Movies // 2 days ago
'Goodnight Mommy' photos: Naomi Watts stars in horror film remake
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- "Goodnight Mommy," a new movie based on the Austrian horror film and starring Naomi Watts, is coming to Prime Video.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wendy Williams seeks treatment for health issues at wellness facility
Wendy Williams seeks treatment for health issues at wellness facility
Dance troupe Mayyas wins Season 17 of 'America's Got Talent'
Dance troupe Mayyas wins Season 17 of 'America's Got Talent'
Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson for Emmys bit after backlash
Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson for Emmys bit after backlash
Blackpink add North American shows to 'Born Pink' tour
Blackpink add North American shows to 'Born Pink' tour
'Chucky' seeks revenge in Season 2 trailer
'Chucky' seeks revenge in Season 2 trailer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement