'I Wanna Dance with Somebody' trailer: Naomi Ackie sings as Whitney Houston

Naomi Ackie plays late singer Whitney Houston in the new biopic "I Wanna Dance with Somebody." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film I Wanna Dance with Somebody. The studio shared a trailer for the biopic Thursday featuring Naomi Ackie as late singer Whitney Houston. Advertisement

The preview shows Houston (Ackie) perform for record producer Clive Davis (Stanley Tucci) for the first time. Houston is later seen performing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Super Bowl XXV in 1991.

Ashton Sanders co-stars as Bobby Brown, with Tamara Tunie as Cissy Houston, Nafessa Williams as Robyn Crawford and Clarke Peters as John Houston.

I Wanna Dance with Somebody explores the life and career of Houston, who died at age 48 in February 2012.

The film is written by Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody) and directed by Kasi Lemmons, with McCarten, Davis and Pat Houston as producers.

"All Whitney fans have an appetite for perfection when it comes to Whitney and her legacy," Pat Houston previously said. "To transform someone into a matchless icon is virtually impossible. But with careful consideration, Naomi Ackie was selected based on her quality performance and her deep commitment to emerging into the woman that we all loved. We look forward to taking this journey with her."

Advertisement

I Wanna Dance with Somebody opens in theaters Dec. 21.

Ackie is known for starring in the films Lady Macbeth and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.