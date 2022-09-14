Trending
Movies
Sept. 14, 2022 / 12:00 PM

'The Stranger' trailer: Joel Edgerton gets close to suspected killer

By Annie Martin
Joel Edgerton stars in the new crime-thriller "The Stranger." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/6f95c3220cbd5c656b93540e2abefb70/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Joel Edgerton stars in the new crime-thriller "The Stranger." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Stranger.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the crime-thriller film Tuesday featuring Joel Edgerton and Sean Harris.

The Stranger follows a small circle of seasoned undercover cops as they pose as a vast and influential criminal network to catch a murderer who has evaded conviction for eight years.

The trailer shows Edgerton's undercover operative get close to Harris' suspected killer during a long journey.

"Their uneasy friendship is at the core of this tightly wrought thriller, based on the true story of one of the largest investigations and undercover operations in Australia," an official description reads.

The Stranger is written and directed by Thomas M. Wright.

"With The Stranger, I wanted to make a psychological crime film that took audiences into a place that was hidden -- a film that was authentic and realistic in its detail, but also immersive and cinematic. A film that demanded attention and investment. A film that an audience could lean into -- and fall into," Wright said in a previous statement.

"I centered the film on people who didn't know the victim, but who devoted years of their lives -- and their mental and physical health -- to them; because though violence is the reason for this film, it is not its subject. Its subject is the connections between people," he added. "That means that, for me, this is is a film defined by empathy."

The Stranger had its world premiere at the Cannes International Film Festival in May and will start streaming Oct. 19 on Netflix.

