Sept. 13, 2022 / 11:07 AM

'The School for Good and Evil' trailer brings fantasy novel to life

By Annie Martin
Kerry Washington plays Professor Clarissa Dovey in "The School for Good and Evil." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/c72c2e8611a8d4d587a69c0735b542f3/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Kerry Washington plays Professor Clarissa Dovey in "The School for Good and Evil." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The School for Good and Evil.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the fantasy film Tuesday featuring Sofia Wylie, Sophia Anne Caruso, Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron.

The School for Good and Evil is based on the Soman Chainani novel of the same name. The film follows best friends Sophie (Caruso) and Agatha (Wylie), who are kidnapped and taken to the School for Good and Evil, a school of magic where young people train to become fairy tale heroes or villains.

Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Flatters, Kit Young and Peter Serafinowicz also star.

Netflix released a poster for the film in July that teases "to sides to every story."

The School for Good and Evil is written by Paul Feig and David Magee and directed by Feig. The film premieres Oct. 19 on Netflix.

Caruso is known for starring in the Broadway musical Beetlejuice, while Wylie plays Gina Porter in the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

