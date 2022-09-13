Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Sept. 13, 2022 / 1:22 PM

'Redeem Team' trailer revisits U.S. men's basketball Olympic win

By Annie Martin
1/5
Jason Kidd, Chris Paul, Chris Bosh and LeBron James, from left to right, celebrate Team USA's win over Spain at the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/d61f88eb7d2c5d47c62c4bcf496237f9/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Jason Kidd, Chris Paul, Chris Bosh and LeBron James, from left to right, celebrate Team USA's win over Spain at the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new documentary The Redeem Team.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the film Tuesday featuring Dwyane Wade and other members of the 2008 U.S. Olympic men's basketball team.

Advertisement

The Redeem Team revisits how the U.S. men's basketball team defied expectations and won the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics.

The team featured late basketball star Kobe Bryant, who served as team captain, Carlos Boozer, Jason Kidd, LeBron James, Deron Williams, Michael Redd, Dwyane Wade, Dwight Howard, Chris Bosh, Chris Paul, Tayshaun Prince and Carmelo Anthony, with Mike "Coach K" Kryzewski as head coach.

The Redeem Team is described as "the untold story of one of the greatest comebacks in sports history."

The film features never-before-seen footage from the Olympic archives, along with behind-the-scenes material from NBA Entertainment and new interviews with the athletes and coaches.

Advertisement

The Redeem Team is directed by Jon Weinbach and executive produced by James and Wade. The film premieres Oct. 7 on Netflix.

Read More

'A Friend of the Family' trailer: Jake Lacy shows 'psychopathic personality' Quinta Brunson says Jimmy Kimmel's Emmys bit 'didn't bother me that much' Mary Elizabeth Winstead supports Ewan McGregor at 'Raymond and Ray' premiere What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

William Shatner, William Friedkin, more attending Beyond Fest
Movies // 25 minutes ago
William Shatner, William Friedkin, more attending Beyond Fest
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Beyond Fest announced their slate for their 10th annual Los Angeles film festival from Sept. 27 - Oct. 11, including appearances by William Shatner, William Friedkin, Park Chan-wook and S.S. Ramajouli.
'The School for Good and Evil' trailer brings fantasy novel to life
Movies // 2 hours ago
'The School for Good and Evil' trailer brings fantasy novel to life
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- "The School for Good and Evil," a new film based on the Soman Chainani novel and starring Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron, is coming to Netflix.
Mary Elizabeth Winstead supports Ewan McGregor at 'Raymond and Ray' premiere
Movies // 2 hours ago
Mary Elizabeth Winstead supports Ewan McGregor at 'Raymond and Ray' premiere
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Ewan McGregor and his wife, actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead, attended the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of "Raymond and Ray."
'Clerks III' cast struggled to recreate original film
Movies // 10 hours ago
'Clerks III' cast struggled to recreate original film
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Brian O'Halloran, Jeff Anderson and Jason Mewes discussed the intricacies of recreating scenes from 1994's "Clerks" in the new sequel "Clerks III."
'Goodnight Mommy' photos: Naomi Watts stars in horror film remake
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Goodnight Mommy' photos: Naomi Watts stars in horror film remake
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- "Goodnight Mommy," a new movie based on the Austrian horror film and starring Naomi Watts, is coming to Prime Video.
Movie review: 'Confess, Fletch' breathes fresh new life into mystery franchise
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Confess, Fletch' breathes fresh new life into mystery franchise
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12 (UPI) -- "Confess, Fletch" gives Jon Hamm a shot at the irreverent reporter in what will hopefully become a lucrative franchise of mystery novel adaptations.
Brendan Fraser, Harry Styles win awards at the Toronto Film Festival
Movies // 1 day ago
Brendan Fraser, Harry Styles win awards at the Toronto Film Festival
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Brendan Fraser, Harry Styles and Michelle Yeoh went home with awards at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday.
'Barbarian' tops North American box office with $10M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Barbarian' tops North American box office with $10M
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Horror movie "Barbarian" is No. 1 at the box office this weekend, earning $10 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Emotional Harrison Ford introduces new Indiana Jones footage at D23
Movies // 2 days ago
Emotional Harrison Ford introduces new Indiana Jones footage at D23
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Harrison Ford's voice shook with emotion as he introduced footage for his fifth and last Indiana Jones movie.
Movie review: 'The Woman King' is an exciting African female warrior epic
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'The Woman King' is an exciting African female warrior epic
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Viola Davis and Thuso Mbedo star in "The Warrior King" as 19th century African female warriors in an epic battle movie.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'
CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'
Disney+ releases photos of new 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Disney+ releases photos of new 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Movie review: 'Confess, Fletch' breathes fresh new life into mystery franchise
Movie review: 'Confess, Fletch' breathes fresh new life into mystery franchise
Quinta Brunson says Jimmy Kimmel's Emmys bit 'didn't bother me that much'
Quinta Brunson says Jimmy Kimmel's Emmys bit 'didn't bother me that much'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement