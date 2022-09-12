'Goodnight Mommy' photos: Naomi Watts stars in horror film remake

1/5

Naomi Watts stars in a remake of the 2014 Austrian horror film "Goodnight Mommy." Photo courtesy of Prime Video

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new film Goodnight Mommy. Prime Video shared photos for the horror film Monday featuring Naomi Watts. Advertisement

Goodnight Mommy is a remake of the 2014 Austrian psychological horror film by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala. The new movie is written by Kyle Warren and directed by Brand New Cherry Flavor executive producer Matt Sobel.

Cameron Crovetti, Nicholas Crovetti and Peter Hermann star with Watts.

Sobel's Goodnight Mommy follows twin brothers (Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti) who arrive at their mother's (Watts) country home to discover her face covered in bandages -- the result, she explains, of recent cosmetic surgery -- and immediately sense something doesn't add up.

"She sets strange new house rules, smokes in her bathroom, and secretly rips up a drawing the gave her -- things their loving mother would never do. As her behavior grows increasingly bizarre and erratic, a horrifying thought takes root in the boys' minds: The sinking suspicion that the woman beneath the gauze, who's making their food and sleeping in the next room, isn't their mother at all," an official synopsis reads.

Goodnight Mommy premieres Sept. 16 on Prime Video. The streaming service shared a trailer for the film in August.

Watts previously starred in a 2002 remake of the Japanese horror film The Ring. She is also known for such films as 21 Grams, Eastern Promises and The Impossible.