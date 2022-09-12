Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Sept. 12, 2022 / 1:24 PM

'Goodnight Mommy' photos: Naomi Watts stars in horror film remake

By Annie Martin
1/5
Naomi Watts stars in a remake of the 2014 Austrian horror film "Goodnight Mommy." Photo courtesy of Prime Video
Naomi Watts stars in a remake of the 2014 Austrian horror film "Goodnight Mommy." Photo courtesy of Prime Video

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new film Goodnight Mommy.

Prime Video shared photos for the horror film Monday featuring Naomi Watts.

Advertisement

Goodnight Mommy is a remake of the 2014 Austrian psychological horror film by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala. The new movie is written by Kyle Warren and directed by Brand New Cherry Flavor executive producer Matt Sobel.

Cameron Crovetti, Nicholas Crovetti and Peter Hermann star with Watts.

Sobel's Goodnight Mommy follows twin brothers (Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti) who arrive at their mother's (Watts) country home to discover her face covered in bandages -- the result, she explains, of recent cosmetic surgery -- and immediately sense something doesn't add up.

"She sets strange new house rules, smokes in her bathroom, and secretly rips up a drawing the gave her -- things their loving mother would never do. As her behavior grows increasingly bizarre and erratic, a horrifying thought takes root in the boys' minds: The sinking suspicion that the woman beneath the gauze, who's making their food and sleeping in the next room, isn't their mother at all," an official synopsis reads.

Advertisement

Goodnight Mommy premieres Sept. 16 on Prime Video. The streaming service shared a trailer for the film in August.

Watts previously starred in a 2002 remake of the Japanese horror film The Ring. She is also known for such films as 21 Grams, Eastern Promises and The Impossible.

Read More

Movie review: 'House of Darkness' seduces with witty, sinister banter Primetime Emmys: How to watch, what to expect 'The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans' to premiere Oct. 25 on Shudder What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Movie review: 'Confess, Fletch' breathes fresh new life into mystery franchise
Movies // 2 hours ago
Movie review: 'Confess, Fletch' breathes fresh new life into mystery franchise
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12 (UPI) -- "Confess, Fletch" gives Jon Hamm a shot at the irreverent reporter in what will hopefully become a lucrative franchise of mystery novel adaptations.
Brendan Fraser, Harry Styles win awards at the Toronto Film Festival
Movies // 6 hours ago
Brendan Fraser, Harry Styles win awards at the Toronto Film Festival
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Brendan Fraser, Harry Styles and Michelle Yeoh went home with awards at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday.
'Barbarian' tops North American box office with $10M
Movies // 22 hours ago
'Barbarian' tops North American box office with $10M
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Horror movie "Barbarian" is No. 1 at the box office this weekend, earning $10 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Emotional Harrison Ford introduces new Indiana Jones footage at D23
Movies // 1 day ago
Emotional Harrison Ford introduces new Indiana Jones footage at D23
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Harrison Ford's voice shook with emotion as he introduced footage for his fifth and last Indiana Jones movie.
Movie review: 'The Woman King' is an exciting African female warrior epic
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'The Woman King' is an exciting African female warrior epic
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Viola Davis and Thuso Mbedo star in "The Warrior King" as 19th century African female warriors in an epic battle movie.
'Inside Out' is getting a sequel
Movies // 2 days ago
'Inside Out' is getting a sequel
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Amy Poehler, the voice of Joy in the 2015 movie "Inside Out," has announced that Disney's Pixar is making a sequel to the Oscar-winning blockbuster.
Halle Bailey sings 'Part of Your World' in first 'Little Mermaid' teaser
Movies // 2 days ago
Halle Bailey sings 'Part of Your World' in first 'Little Mermaid' teaser
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Disney has released the first teaser for its live-action remake of its animated classic, "The Little Mermaid."
Beanie Feldstein joins untitled Ethan Coen solo film
Movies // 2 days ago
Beanie Feldstein joins untitled Ethan Coen solo film
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Beanie Feldstein has joined Ethan Coen's upcoming film, the first solo effort from the director.
Daniel Radcliffe, girlfriend Erin Darke attend 'Weird' premiere at TIFF
Movies // 3 days ago
Daniel Radcliffe, girlfriend Erin Darke attend 'Weird' premiere at TIFF
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Daniel Radcliffe and his girlfriend, actress Erin Darke, attended the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story."
Dwayne Johnson looks to avenge son's murder in new 'Black Adam' trailer
Movies // 3 days ago
Dwayne Johnson looks to avenge son's murder in new 'Black Adam' trailer
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Pictures on Thursday released a new trailer for their upcoming superhero film "Black Adam" starring Dwayne Johnson.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
Disney+ releases photos of new 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Disney+ releases photos of new 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'
CBS announces premiere dates for 'Price is Right,' 'Bold and the Beautiful'
Trace Adkins taught Susan Sarandon about country music
Trace Adkins taught Susan Sarandon about country music
Brendan Fraser, Harry Styles win awards at the Toronto Film Festival
Brendan Fraser, Harry Styles win awards at the Toronto Film Festival
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement