Sept. 10, 2022 / 9:00 AM

Halle Bailey sings 'Part of Your World' in first 'Little Mermaid' teaser

By Karen Butler
Halle Bailey will be seen playing Ariel in the live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid" this May. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/79a5f81802f0164f9061a00b195a4dbc/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Disney has released the first teaser for its live-action remake of its animated classic, The Little Mermaid.

The 90-second preview has already gotten more than 2 million views since it was posted online Friday.

Starring Halle Bailey as Ariel, an adventurous sea teen who falls in love with the human Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King), the movie musical is set for release in theaters May 26.

The film, which was directed by Rob Marshall of Chicago and The Return of Mary Poppins fame, will feature songs from the original 1989 blockbuster as well as four new songs by Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Melissa McCarthy will play villain Ursula and Javier Bardem will play Ariel's dad King Triton.

Lending their voices to animated characters will be Daveed Diggs as Sebastian; Jacob Tremblay as Flounder and Awkwafina as Scuttle.

Friday's clip shows Ariel swimming through shipwrecks with Flounder in tow. At the end, she sings the refrain from "Part of Your World."

"guys.. today has been so overwhelming and incredible i'm so happy you're getting to see a peek of everything thank you for the love," Bailey tweeted Friday.

