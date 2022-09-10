'Inside Out' is getting a sequel

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Amy Poehler, the voice of Joy in the 2015 movie Inside Out, has announced that Disney's Pixar is making a sequel to the Oscar-winning blockbuster.

Oh JOY! Amy Poehler is back to star in Inside Out 2. Directed by Kelsey Mann, produced by Mark Nielsen, and written by Meg LeFauve, Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 releases Summer 2024. pic.twitter.com/HMHY391vN9— Pixar (@Pixar) September 10, 2022 Advertisement

"Director Kelsey Mann, producer Mark Nielsen, and writer Meg LeFauve are hard at work on the all-new adventure inside the head of now-teenager Riley -- who may or may not be feeling all kinds of new Emotions," the Disney website said Friday after Poehler's revelation at the D23 Expo.

The sequel is set for release in summer 2024.

No further casting has been announced, but the original movie featured the voice talents of Kaitlyn Dias as middle-school student Riley and Phyllis Smith, Bill Hader, Lewis Black and Mindy Kaling as the personification of Riley's feelings.