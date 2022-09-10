Advertisement
Movies
Sept. 10, 2022 / 9:04 AM

'Inside Out' is getting a sequel

By Karen Butler
1/5
Amy Poehler is returning to play Joy in a sequel to "Inside Out." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/c502795a665e11b83f77b1bb681e7ebe/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Amy Poehler is returning to play Joy in a sequel to "Inside Out." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Amy Poehler, the voice of Joy in the 2015 movie Inside Out, has announced that Disney's Pixar is making a sequel to the Oscar-winning blockbuster.

Advertisement

"Director Kelsey Mann, producer Mark Nielsen, and writer Meg LeFauve are hard at work on the all-new adventure inside the head of now-teenager Riley -- who may or may not be feeling all kinds of new Emotions," the Disney website said Friday after Poehler's revelation at the D23 Expo.

The sequel is set for release in summer 2024.

No further casting has been announced, but the original movie featured the voice talents of Kaitlyn Dias as middle-school student Riley and Phyllis Smith, Bill Hader, Lewis Black and Mindy Kaling as the personification of Riley's feelings.

Advertisement

Read More

Emmy Raver-Lampman: 'Central Park' opening doors for diversity in animation Thomas Ian Griffith: World rises up against Terry Silver in 'Cobra Kai' S5 Lisa Loeb on new podcast 'Power Trip': People love listening to stories Matthew Fox: 'Last Light' thriller is a warning about impending energy crisis

Latest Headlines

Halle Bailey sings 'Part of Your World' in first 'Little Mermaid' teaser
Movies // 25 minutes ago
Halle Bailey sings 'Part of Your World' in first 'Little Mermaid' teaser
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Disney has released the first teaser for its live-action remake of its animated classic, "The Little Mermaid."
Beanie Feldstein joins untitled Ethan Coen solo film
Movies // 18 hours ago
Beanie Feldstein joins untitled Ethan Coen solo film
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Beanie Feldstein has joined Ethan Coen's upcoming film, the first solo effort from the director.
Daniel Radcliffe, girlfriend Erin Darke attend 'Weird' premiere at TIFF
Movies // 21 hours ago
Daniel Radcliffe, girlfriend Erin Darke attend 'Weird' premiere at TIFF
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Daniel Radcliffe and his girlfriend, actress Erin Darke, attended the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story."
Dwayne Johnson looks to avenge son's murder in new 'Black Adam' trailer
Movies // 22 hours ago
Dwayne Johnson looks to avenge son's murder in new 'Black Adam' trailer
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Pictures on Thursday released a new trailer for their upcoming superhero film "Black Adam" starring Dwayne Johnson.
Ana de Armas, Brad Pitt attend 'Blonde' premiere in Venice
Movies // 23 hours ago
Ana de Armas, Brad Pitt attend 'Blonde' premiere in Venice
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody and Brad Pitt attended the Venice International Film Festival premiere of "Blonde," at which the film was met with a standing ovation.
Anthony Michael Hall: John Hughes inspired latest work
Movies // 1 day ago
Anthony Michael Hall: John Hughes inspired latest work
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Anthony Michael Hall compares his new film, "The Class," to his classic, "The Breakfast Club," and shares how John Hughes still inspires him today.
Movie review: 'Brahmastra' is a Marvel-ous super powered epic
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Brahmastra' is a Marvel-ous super powered epic
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The Bollywood film "Brahmastra: Part 1 -- Shiva" introduces a new world of Indian superheroes on par with Marvel.
'Accident Man' fights Killer Clown, Vampire in 'Hitman's Holiday'
Movies // 1 day ago
'Accident Man' fights Killer Clown, Vampire in 'Hitman's Holiday'
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The trailer for "Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday" shows Mike Fallon (Scott Adkins) fight a Killer Clown, Vampire, Ninja and more oddball assassins.
'Meet Cute' trailer: Kaley Cuoco, Pete Davidson fall in love again and again
Movies // 1 day ago
'Meet Cute' trailer: Kaley Cuoco, Pete Davidson fall in love again and again
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- "Meet Cute," a romantic comedy film starring Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson, is coming to Peacock.
Movie review: 'House of Darkness' seduces with witty, sinister banter
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'House of Darkness' seduces with witty, sinister banter
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8 (UPI) -- "House of Darkness" applies writer/director Neil LaBute's trademark relationship banter to a dark old spooky castle movie.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
Craig Johnson: Longmire loses memory, not moral compass, in 'Hell and Back'
Ana de Armas, Brad Pitt attend 'Blonde' premiere in Venice
Ana de Armas, Brad Pitt attend 'Blonde' premiere in Venice
Celebrities across the world pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Celebrities across the world pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Movie review: 'Brahmastra' is a Marvel-ous super powered epic
Movie review: 'Brahmastra' is a Marvel-ous super powered epic
'The Crown' to pause production following death of Queen Elizabeth II
'The Crown' to pause production following death of Queen Elizabeth II
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement